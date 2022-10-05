Artist Event Showcases Local Brands

“League of Originals” is a local brand and artist showcase bringing together creators from across the westside to share knowledge and good vibes.
Video sponsored by Distinguished Speaker Series.

in Upbeat Beat, Video
News, Video

Chevy Test Drive Event Showcases New EVs

October 4, 2022

Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy..Video sponsored...
News, Video

Palisades YMCA Annual Pumpkin Patch is Now Open

October 3, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Palisades YMCA Annual Pumpkin Patch is Now Open* Live Music This Weekend...
News, Real Estate, Video

A Palisades Home That Is Renting For 50,000 Dollars A Month: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 3rd 2022

October 3, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* A Palisades Home That Is Renting For 50,000 Dollars A Month* Ben Affleck’s...
Real Estate, Video

Mixed-use Project to Replacing Chipotle on Wilshire Under Review

October 3, 2022

The City of Santa Monica is currently reviewing a mixed-use development that would replace Veggie Grill and Chipotle on Wilshire...
Charity, Video

The People Concern $250,000 Donation Match Helping Malibu’s Unhoused Population

September 30, 2022

The People Concern “Malibu Match” program is matching donations up to $250,000. Learn how to get involved in this video...
Food & Drink, Video

Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once

September 29, 2022

Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour....
Video, Wellness

Surf Therapy Diving Into Self-Love, Sea-Love, And Surf Sisterhood

September 28, 2022

Groundswell Community Project is a research-based surf therapy curriculum rooted in somatic, trauma-informed, nature, and community therapy models. Learn more...

Dr. Jane Goodall. Photo:JaneGoodall.org
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Dr. Jane Goodall Speaking at Youth Event Wednesday at Temescal Park

September 27, 2022

Seven Arrows Elementary hosting event Wednesday for students from around region Seven Arrows Elementary, an independent kindergarten through 6th grade...
News, Upbeat Beat

Tickets Now on-Sale for Pali High’s ‘Mamma Mia’

September 27, 2022

Students shine in feel-good musical inspired by ABBA’s hits More than 60 million people worldwide have fallen in love with...
News, Upbeat Beat

Trailhead Improvement Project Begins at Cheeseboro Canyon

September 27, 2022

Access to trails will continue, but use of temporary parking lot required The National Park Service is revitalizing the trailhead...
News, Video

Malibu Sees 66% Decrease in Homelessness

September 27, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Fundraiser For Longtime Local Business Owner in Need of Medical Care* Malibu...
News, Real Estate, Video

Bluff Top Cemetery Coming To Malibu?: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 26th 2022

September 26, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Tour a Palisades Home Redesigned By AD 100 Designer Mandy Cheng* Bluff Top...
Real Estate, Video

50 Apartments and Retail Under Construction on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice

September 26, 2022

Construction is underway for a mixed use 50 apartment and retail space building on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice..Video brought to...

The Zucchero show in Washington DC on September 13.Photo: Daryl Brughman.
News, Upbeat Beat

Famous Italian Singer Zucchero to Play Beverly Hills Theatre on Sept. 30

September 21, 2022

Zucchero will play at Beverly Hills’ Saban Theatre, one of several American stops on his World Wide Tour  By Susan...
News, Video, Wellness

‘Sameday Health’ Launches Monkeypox Testing at Venice Beach Location

September 21, 2022

Get a same day appointments and 48 hour test results for covid-19, Flu, and Monkeypox testing now available at the...

