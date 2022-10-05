“League of Originals” is a local brand and artist showcase bringing together creators from across the westside to share knowledge and good vibes.
.
Video sponsored by Distinguished Speaker Series.
Artist Event Showcases Local Brands
Chevy Test Drive Event Showcases New EVs
October 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy..Video sponsored...
Palisades YMCA Annual Pumpkin Patch is Now Open
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Palisades YMCA Annual Pumpkin Patch is Now Open* Live Music This Weekend...
A Palisades Home That Is Renting For 50,000 Dollars A Month: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 3rd 2022
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* A Palisades Home That Is Renting For 50,000 Dollars A Month* Ben Affleck’s...
Mixed-use Project to Replacing Chipotle on Wilshire Under Review
The City of Santa Monica is currently reviewing a mixed-use development that would replace Veggie Grill and Chipotle on Wilshire...
The People Concern $250,000 Donation Match Helping Malibu’s Unhoused Population
September 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The People Concern “Malibu Match” program is matching donations up to $250,000. Learn how to get involved in this video...
Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once
September 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour....
Surf Therapy Diving Into Self-Love, Sea-Love, And Surf Sisterhood
September 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Groundswell Community Project is a research-based surf therapy curriculum rooted in somatic, trauma-informed, nature, and community therapy models. Learn more...
Dr. Jane Goodall Speaking at Youth Event Wednesday at Temescal Park
Seven Arrows Elementary hosting event Wednesday for students from around region Seven Arrows Elementary, an independent kindergarten through 6th grade...
Tickets Now on-Sale for Pali High’s ‘Mamma Mia’
Students shine in feel-good musical inspired by ABBA’s hits More than 60 million people worldwide have fallen in love with...
Trailhead Improvement Project Begins at Cheeseboro Canyon
Access to trails will continue, but use of temporary parking lot required The National Park Service is revitalizing the trailhead...
Malibu Sees 66% Decrease in Homelessness
September 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Fundraiser For Longtime Local Business Owner in Need of Medical Care* Malibu...
Bluff Top Cemetery Coming To Malibu?: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 26th 2022
September 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Tour a Palisades Home Redesigned By AD 100 Designer Mandy Cheng* Bluff Top...
50 Apartments and Retail Under Construction on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice
September 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Construction is underway for a mixed use 50 apartment and retail space building on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice..Video brought to...
Famous Italian Singer Zucchero to Play Beverly Hills Theatre on Sept. 30
September 21, 2022 Staff Writer
Zucchero will play at Beverly Hills’ Saban Theatre, one of several American stops on his World Wide Tour By Susan...
‘Sameday Health’ Launches Monkeypox Testing at Venice Beach Location
September 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Get a same day appointments and 48 hour test results for covid-19, Flu, and Monkeypox testing now available at the...
