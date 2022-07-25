Frank Gehry Hotel Approved by Santa Monica City Council

Santa Monica City Council has signed off on a Frank Gehry-designed apartment that will bring 120 rooms, 100 apartments and 38k square feet of retail space to Ocean Avenue.
