Frank Gehry Hotel Approved by Santa Monica City Council

Santa Monica City Council has signed off on a Frank Gehry-designed apartment that will bring 120 rooms, 100 apartments and 38k square feet of retail space to Ocean Avenue.
Video sponsored by Deasy Penner Podley.
Architect John Parkinson’s Riviera Estate Sells for $14.2 Million
July 23, 2022 Staff Writer
Woodacre Estate bought by real estate magnate Mark Weinstein By Dolores Quintana Architect John Parkinson’s estate in Santa Monica has...
Palisades Estate Hits Market for $57.5 Million
July 23, 2022 Staff Writer
Richard Hollander lists Casale Road By Dolores Quintana Chairman of Aristotle Capital Management, Richard Hollander might be trying to break...
New Renderings for Apple’s Planned Westside Campus
July 22, 2022 Staff Writer
Culver City publishes draft Environmental Impact Report for planned Apple campus at Venice & National By Dolores Quintana Culver City...
Farmers Market Inspires Customer to Study Agriculture
July 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we chat with a family about the importance of local markets and how...
Young Adult With Autism Makes a Splash While Achieving Lifelong Goals
July 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A student and team member of Swim with Heart is inspiring others with his determination, skill, and dreams. .Video sponsored by...
Where to Celebrate National Ice Cream Month on the Westside!
July 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
July is National ice cream month and in celebration we took a culinary adventure to three local businesses offering frozen...
Million Dollars Of Merchandise Stolen From Local Shopping Center in Broad Daylight: Palisades Today – July 18th, 2022
July 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Half Million Dollars Of Merchandise Stolen From Local Shopping Center in Broad...
Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham Buys Brentwood Mansion
July 16, 2022 Staff Writer
Brentwood Park mansion bought in off-market sale for $14 million By Dolores Quintana In an off-market sale, musician Lindsey Buckingham...
Henry Mancini’s Former Malibu Beach Home Hits Market
July 16, 2022 Staff Writer
$12.9 million price tag for La Costa beach property By Dolores Quintana The Mancini Family Trust has put Henry Mancini’s...
Undeveloped Bel Air Property With Backstory Sees $11 Million Price Hike
July 15, 2022 Staff Writer
1.3-acre lot sits just off Nimes Road By Dolores Quintana The Colombian billionaire Jamie Gilinski has raised the listing price...
Market Report: The Perfect Snack to Get Your Daily Dose of Greens
July 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
“The Garden Of..” stand at the Santa Monica Farmers Market currently has the perfect summer snack packed full of crunch,...
Weekly Beach Report Card Gives Insight into Water Quality for Your Safety
July 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Heal the Bay provides a valuable public health tool with its weekly and annual beach report card showing the water...
Maxable to Host First Citywide Tour of New Accessory Dwelling Units on Saturday
July 13, 2022 Staff Writer
Tour showcases the benefits of having an ADU, revised laws that make it easier to build By Susan Payne Accessory...
Santa Monica Ends Cashless Big Blue Bus Policy
July 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica had ended its cashless policy for Big Blue Bus rides. .Video sponsored by Canyon Club.
YMCA Wins First Annual Auxiliary Award For July 4th Float: Palisades Today – July 11th, 2022
July 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* YMCA Wins First Annual Auxiliary Award For July 4th Float * Make a...
