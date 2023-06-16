(Video) Walk Past These Luxurious Palisades Homes

Take a walk in a magnificent neighborhood in the Pacific Palisades.

@palisadesnews Take a walk in a luxurious Palisades neighborhood #pacificpalisades #palisades #california #californiarealestate #losangeles ♬ Chillest in the Room – L.Dre
in Real Estate, Video
News, Real Estate

(Survey) Has the Palisades Village Been a Good Thing for Pacific Palisades?

June 16, 2023

June 16, 2023

Take Our Survey and Share Your Thoughts on the Impact of Palisades Village. Create your own user feedback survey

Photo: Instagram: @ser_eybrin
News, Real Estate

Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Acquires Luxurious Malibu Home

June 16, 2023

June 16, 2023

The Home Includes a Movie Theater and a Gourmet Kitchen Last year, a Malibu house located in Point Dume was...
upbeat news, Video

(Video) Summer Youth Programs Coming to Local YMCA

June 14, 2023

June 14, 2023

YMCA locations in West LA and Palisades will host youth programs this summer. @palisadesnews Youth programs are coming this summer...
Housing, News, Real Estate, Video

Illegal Short-Term Rental Violations Increase as City Enforcement Decreases

June 13, 2023

June 13, 2023

A recent study by Better Neighbors LA shows enforcement of LA’s Home Sharing Ordinance declined in 2022 as violations increased,...
News, Real Estate

Proposed Amendment to the California Constitution Passes Housing Committee

June 12, 2023

June 12, 2023

ACA 10 Would Enshrine The Fundamental Right To Housing In The State By Dolores Quintana California Assemblymember Matt Haney of District...

Photos: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

(Gallery) Property With Infinity Pool, Temperature-Controlled Wine Room and Steam Room on Market for Nearly $8M

June 12, 2023

June 12, 2023

Each Bedroom Is Accompanied by En-Suite Bathrooms and Walk-in Closets Providing ocean and mountain vistas, a single-story residence in Pacific...
News, Real Estate

Hedge Fund Tycoon Drops Nearly $50M on Palisades Home

June 11, 2023

June 11, 2023

The Purchase Is His Most Significant Real Estate Investment Renowned hedge fund tycoon Thomas Laffont and his wife Liz have...

Photo: Instagram: @katehudson
News, Real Estate

Revealed Photos Show Kate Hudson’s Adjacent Palisades Homes

June 9, 2023

June 9, 2023

One of the Properties Is Hudson’s Childhood Home By Zach Armstrong Aerial shots reported by Life & Style news outlet...
News, Video

(Video) This Antique Store Sells It All in Palisades

June 9, 2023

June 9, 2023

Collections Antiques and Books is Located Next to Palisades Village @palisadesnews Collections Antiques and Books sells it all in Pacific...
News, Video

(Video) Check Out New Renovations at Palisades’ Starbucks

June 8, 2023

June 8, 2023

The Starbucks next to Palisades Village has reopened after weeks of renovations. @palisadesnews Palisades’ Starbucks has finished renovations! Take a...
News, Video

(Video) This Is Where Polo Is Played in Palisades

June 7, 2023

June 7, 2023

The Will Rogers Polo Club hosts its activities on this field in Pacific Palisades. @palisadesnews This is where Polo happens...

Photo: Traci Park
News, Real Estate

Traci Park Honors Co-President of Palisades Organization as “Pioneer Woman of the Year”

June 6, 2023

June 6, 2023

Browning is the Co-President; Chair, Leadership Team of  PPTFH By Zach Armstrong In her weekly newsletter, Traci Park honored the...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

New Business and Personal Lines Property and Casualty Insurance Paused In California

June 5, 2023

June 5, 2023

Allstate and State Farm Say Currently Insured Homeowners Will Not Be Affected  After State Farm announced a pause on new...

Photo: Instagram: @eangels12
News, Real Estate

Revealed Photos Show Matt Damon’s Former Palisades Home

June 4, 2023

June 4, 2023

Updates Show That the Mansion Underwent a $3 Million Price Reduction Award-winning actor Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

This Is the Most Expensive Palisades Home Listed on Realtor.com

June 4, 2023

June 4, 2023

The Two-Bedroom Guest House Features a Japanese Spa Soaking Tub By Zach Armstrong The number of sales and listings is...

