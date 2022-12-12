Mark Handler’s new listing is a freshly built transitional Modern Farmhouse with 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths located in Brentwood Hills.
.
Video sponsored by Mark Handler
$5.9M Newly Built Modern Farmhouse Lists in Mandeville Canyon
Chris Martin Demolishes Historical Architectural Home on Point Dume: Palisades Real Estate Report – December 12th, 2022
December 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Chris Martin Demolishes Historical Architectural Home on Point Dume* Housing Prices Decline for...
Frank Gehry Designed Mixed-use Development Awaits Approval
December 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A proposed mixed-use project designed by Architect Frank Gehry could be coming to Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard..Video sponsored...
LA City Council Approves Funding for More Westside Protected Bike Lanes
Last minute moves from Councilmember Mike Bonin By Dolores Quintana As a parting gift to Council District 11, Los Angeles...
Pacific Palisades Home Linked to Ben Silverman Sells for Early $30 Million
Spoleto Drive property sells for over $4,000 per square foot By Dolores Quintana Producer Ben Silverman has sold his Pacific...
Column: No One Very Pleased as New Rooftop Solar Rules Improve
By Tom Elias, Columnist Only rarely does the California Public Utilities Commission, long known as the least responsive agency in...
Local Boy Scouts Host 75th Annual Christmas Tree Lot
December 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Troop 2 hosts its annual christmas tree lot on 19th and Santa Monica raising funds for the troop while teaching...
Ring in the Holiday Season With Events at The Fairmont
December 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Now through January The Fairmont Hotel & Bungalows is offering holiday programming.Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica
What to Plant in Your Winter Garden According to the Experts
December 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Learn all the delicious and nutritious must have plants for your winter garden from Logan of Logan’s Gardens..Video sponsored by...
Local Art Studio Hosts Toy Drive and Winter Camps
December 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Paint:Lab in Santa Monica is hosting winter camps and a toy drive. Learn how to get involved in this...
Palisades-Malibu YMCA Christmas Tree Lot At Simon Meadow Now Open
December 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Palisades-Malibu YMCA Christmas Tree Lot At Simon Meadow Now Open* Grand Opening...
Annual Venice Sign Lighting Celebrates 11 years
December 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Venice celebrates the 11th year of lighting the Venice sign on Windward ave for the holidays!.Video sponsored by School of...
Former Home Of Steve McQueen Listed For $17M in Malibu: Palisades Real Estate Report – December 5th, 2022
December 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Former Malibu Home Of Steve Mcq=Queen Listed For $17M* $12M Topanga Property Showcases...
Los Angeles City Council Approves $5.1 Million in Transportation Projects for CD-11
December 3, 2022 Staff Writer
Lawmakers approved funding despite request to delay by Traci Park By Dolores Quintana Councilmember-elect Traci Park sought to delay a...
LA Home Prices Drop for Third Month in a Row
December 2, 2022 Staff Writer
Forbes analist shows pullback from buyers in Los Angeles home market By Dolores Quintana After a seller’s market reigned, the...
Dr. Dre Lists Longtime Malibu Home for $20 Million
December 2, 2022 Staff Writer
8,843 square-foot beachside home features recording studio and sunken living room By Dolores Quintana Rap mogul and super producer Dr....
