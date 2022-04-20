Cannabis Infused Fine Dining At New Westside Restaurant

Newly opened Nostalgia Bar & Lounge is paving the way for a new type of cuisine and infusions in Santa Monica.
Video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley
Newly opened Nostalgia Bar & Lounge is paving the way for a new type of cuisine and infusions in Santa Monica.
LA IPA Fest Comes to Westside
April 20, 2022 Staff Writer
60 beers from across California coming to Brennan’s in Marina del Rey By Dolores Quintana LA IPA Festival is returning...
Pacific Palisades Chef Featured in Masters of Taste Event
April 20, 2022 Staff Writer
Chef Isaias Peña of Hank’s and Qué Padre takes part in annual event to raise money for Pasadena’s Union Station...
“Awake & Bake” to Celebrate National Cold Brew Coffee Day with Local Bakery
April 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
STōK Cold Brew and DK’s Donuts & Bakery are offering a joint combo in celebration of National Cold Brew Coffee...
Meet the Officers of SMPD Beat One
April 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
In this four part series we’ll be getting to know community police officers who patrol each beat in Santa Monica....
Candidates Set To Speak At Two Upcoming Public Forums: Palisades Today – April 18th, 2022
April 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Candidates Set To Speak At Two Upcoming Public Forums* “A Run For...
Santa Monica Bead & Design Show Returns to the Fairmont
April 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Fairmont is hosting The Santa Monica Bead & Design Show this April 22-24th. Artisans, jewelers, antiquities, classees, and much...
What Locals Love About The Santa Monica Farmers Market
April 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica farmers market has something for everyone. Today we chat with locals about what they love most about...
Kyrgyz Pancake Restaurant up and Running in Palisades
April 14, 2022 Staff Writer
Blin Blin now open at 857 Vía De La Paz By Dolores Quintana Pacific Palisades has a new delightful Kyrgyzstan...
LA County Takes Steps Towards Banning Single-use Plastics
April 13, 2022 Staff Writer
Board of Supervisors approve ordinance along 4-1 vote, final vote still needed By Dolores Quintana An ordinance that would ban...
Earth Day Celebration Coming to Will Rogers State Park
April 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Resilient Palisades in collaboration with the city is hosting a family friendly Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 16th at...
Local Broadway Star Returns to Home Stage For May 7th Performance
April 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
For the first time in 3 years Broadway star and Palisades native Lyrica Woodruff returns to perform at The Broad...
Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Free Care For Veterans
April 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Village for Vets in collaboration with Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC and Don and Lorraine Freeberg Foundation provided...
Two Local Pali High School Students Robbed in Local Alley: Palisades Today – April 11th, 2022
April 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Two Local Pali High School Students Robbed in Local Alley* LA County...
Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes
April 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...
Culver City to Remove Parking Spaces to Make Way for Homeless Encampment
April 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Culver City lawmakers have voted to remove parking spaces under the 405 Freeway to make room for a homeless shelter. .Video...
