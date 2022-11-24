Coral Tree Cafe is celebrating its 20th anniversary on November 30th with live music, giveaways, and drink specials, learn how to join in the fun in this sponsored video.
Coral Tree Cafe Celebrates 20 Years With Lively Event
Prima Cantina Now Open in Kayndaves Space
November 23, 2022 Staff Writer
Santa Monica restaurant expands to Pacific Palisades By Dolores Quintana Prima Cantina’s new Pacific Palisades location is now officially open...
Nourish L.A Feeds Thousands Each Week With Excess Food
November 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local organization Nourish L.A turns excess food into groceries for those who are food insecure in our neighborhoods and the...
Gladstones Ranked in Top 100 Grossing Independent Restaurants in U.S
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Gladstones Ranked in Top 100 Grossing Independent Restaurants in U.S* Malibu-Pacific Palisades...
ICE Grand Opening Welcomes over 1,300 Skaters on Opening Day
ICE Santa Monica has returned for all day skating and fun for the whole family learn about what’s changed after...
Local Lions Club Donation Event Helps Homeless Veterans at West L.A VA Campus
Venice Marina Lions Club donated clothing and toiletries to homeless veterans during a veterans day event at the West L.A...
Unique Architectural “Modern Tree House” Lists in Rustic Canyon: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 21st, 2022
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Dr. Dre Lists $20M Carbon Beach Malibu Home* Unique Architectural “Modern Tree House”...
Local Luxury Realtor Mark Handler Named in Top 1% of Global Agents
Recently named top 1% of all Coldwell Banker Agents Worldwide, Global Luxury Estates Director, Mark Handler knows the Westside market...
Construction Underway For 98 Affordable Housing Units on South Thatcher Yard
Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground on 2 acre 98 unit affordable housing community..Video sponsored by Bella Petite.
Westside Chef Triumphs Over Life Changing Injury
November 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Bryan Kidwell is a local chef at Piccalilli in Culver City. After a life changing injury Bryan has beat the...
Rent Hike Forces Beloved Brentwood Italian Restaurant to Close
November 17, 2022 Staff Writer
Vincenti Ristorante shuts its doors after 25 years By Dolores Quintana Vincenti Ristorante’s 25-year run in Brentwood has sadly come...
Pacific Palisades Restaurant Using NFT Technology for Table Reservation
November 16, 2022 Staff Writer
Angelini Ristorante an early adopter of NFTable By Dolores Quintana NFTs are now a part of restaurant reservations as reported...
Byron Allen Buys $100M Estate in Paradise Cove: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 14th, 2022
November 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Byron Allen Buys $100M Estate in Paradise Cove* Comedian Carol Burnett Lists Luxury...
County Buys West L.A Courthouse For New Affordable Housing Project
November 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A vacant courthouse building in West L.A was recently bought by the County for potential affordable housing. .Video sponsored by DPP.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits Veterans Day Event at West L.A V.A
November 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Arnold Schwarzenegger visits a veterans day event hosted by Village for Vets. Hear what veterans have to say about it...
Original Hot Dog on a Stick Unveils Newly Remodeled Location
November 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The original Hot Dog on a Stick unveils its newly remodeled location near the Santa Monica Pier. .Video sponsored by Meals...
