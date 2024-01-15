Duplicate Bridge Game Coming to Pali Library

The organizer encourages attendees to bring partners

The Palisades Branch Library will host a new monthly Duplicate Bridge game on Jan. 19 at 12:45 p.m. The organizer encourages attendees to bring partners, but if you don’t have one, feel free to join as there may be others seeking partners for the afternoon. Due to limited space, please RSVP.

Duplicate Bridge, a form of Contract Bridge played in tournaments, Bridge clubs, and homes, involves playing each hand at least twice. Different players play the same hand under identical conditions, with the same cards, dealer, and vulnerability.

For more information, go to https://dola.com/events/2024/1/19/duplicate-bridge-tickets.