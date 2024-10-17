THIS WEEKEND: Marquez Halloween Festival

The main highlight will be a haunted house designed by local fifth graders

The annual Marquez Halloween Festival will take place on Sunday, October 20, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 16821 Marquez Ave, Pacific Palisades, Calif. 

The event promises a family-friendly afternoon filled with spooky attractions, carnival games, and pumpkin picking.

The main highlight will be a haunted house designed by local fifth graders, offering a thrilling experience for attendees. The festival will also feature carnival games, inflatables, and a prize booth where guests can exchange tickets for rewards. 

A pumpkin patch will also be available for those looking to bring home a festive pumpkin.

