(Video) SM Police Officers Association Throws Support Behind Brock, De La Torre, Roknian and Lesley

See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates

@palisadesnews See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates #losangeles #california #election #vote #santamonica #fypシ゚viral ♬ original sound – palisadesnews
Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

“Avengers: Endgame” Director Lists Palisades Home for $25M: Report

October 21, 2024

The Fully Customized Estate, Nestled in the Upscale Pacific Palisades Riviera, Spans More Than 9,300 Sq Ft “Avengers: Endgame” director...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
News

UCLA Student President Issues Update on Charges Against Vigilantes in Encampment Attack

October 21, 2024

Felony Charges and Warrants in Process, U.S. Attorney Reviewing a Case By Dolores Quintana On Friday, the President of the...

Photo: Google Earth
News

Man Arrested After Allegedly Running Over, Killing Woman on Santa Monica Beach

October 21, 2024

21-Year-Old Driver Faces Charges After Driving Car on the Beach Late at Night The Santa Monica Police arrested a 21-year-old...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

PPCC Opens Nominations for Citizen of the Year, Golden Sparkplug Awards

October 20, 2024

Winners Will Be Honored at the PPCC’s Annual Awards Gala on December The Pacific Palisades Community Council has begun accepting...
News, Video

(Video) Shutters on the Beach Brings Beachside Celebrations

October 18, 2024

For more information, go to shuttersonthebeach.com @palisadesnews For more info, go to shuttersonthebeach.com #losangeles #california #santamonica #fyp #foodie #food ♬...
Hard, News

Warrant Issued for Former Officer in Venice Beach Shooting of Homeless Man: Report

October 17, 2024

Although LAPD Oversight Ruled the Shooting Unjustified, and the Then-Police Chief Called for Charges, the County District Attorney’s Office Declined...
News, Upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Marquez Halloween Festival

October 17, 2024

The main highlight will be a haunted house designed by local fifth graders The annual Marquez Halloween Festival will take...
News, Video

(Video) Family of SMC Shooting Victim Speak Out at Candlelight Vigil

October 17, 2024

Felicia Hudson, a 54-year-old Custodial Operations Manager at Santa Monica College, died from the workplace shooting @palisadesnews Felicia Hudson, a...

Photo: Google Earth
Dining, News

Ghirardelli to Open New Shop Along Ocean Ave

October 17, 2024

The New Shop Will Share Space With Other Popular SM Eateries Ghirardelli, the renowned San Francisco-based chocolate company, is set...

Photo: Santa Monica College
Hard, News

SMC Employee Dies from Shooting, Remembered For Decades of Service

October 17, 2024

Santa Monica College Foundation Has Established the Felicia Hudson Legacy Fund in Collaboration With Her Family Felicia Hudson, a 54-year-old...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Palisades Council Demands Homelessness Fund Mismanagement Investigation

October 16, 2024

In a Letter Sent to Multiple Public Officials, the Council Expressed Concern Over the Lack of Accountability and Possible Corruption...

Photo: SMPD, Citizen App
News

SMC Shooter, Identified As School Employee, Dead After Police Pursuit

October 16, 2024

The Victim, the College’s Custodial Operations Manager, Remains in Critical Condition Davon Durell Dean, an employee of Santa Monica College,...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Del Rey Apartment Shooter Told Residents He Could “Cook Their Bodies Into Tasty Food” Months Before Attack, Lawsuit Alleges

October 16, 2024

Nguyen Opened Fire at the Pearl Apartments and the Nearby Marina 41 Complex for Hours in April A group of...

Photo: Zach Miscavage
News, Upbeat

At 17, This Former Westside Waldorf Student Is Making Waves in Classical Music

October 15, 2024

His New Album Has Garnered Critical Acclaim Ahead of a World Premiere Performance With the Choral Arts Initiative Samuel Siskind,...
News

Malibu to Hold Candlelight Vigil in Memory of Four Pepperdine Students Killed on PCH

October 15, 2024

Community is Invited to Gather to Honor the Victims of Last Year’s Tragedy  On October 17, the Malibu community will...

