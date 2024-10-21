UCLA Student President Issues Update on Charges Against Vigilantes in Encampment Attack

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana

Felony Charges and Warrants in Process, U.S. Attorney Reviewing a Case

By Dolores Quintana

On Friday, the President of the Undergraduate Student’s Council Association at UCLA, Adam Tfayli, issued a transparency report regarding charges that have been filed against four of the vigilantes who attacked the Palestine Solidarity Encampment on April 30 and May 1 of this year, co-signed by the council’s internal and external vice presidents, Josh Garland and Javier Nunez-Verdugo.

After six months, per the report, two individuals have been arrested on felony charges and their primary hearings have been set. Two other individuals have arrest warrants that are being processed through the District Attorney’s office. Of the two, one arrest warrant is for a felony count and the second, which was originally a felony warrant, has been lowered to a misdemeanor charge. 

In addition, the U.S. Attorney’s office is reviewing a case related to the attack. No information has yet been released about the case, namely who is involved and what charges might come from the case. It is of note that hate crime cases are usually handled at the state and federal level. 

The statement notes that “Throughout this process, we have been meeting consistently with key members of the administration, including Rick Braziel, Associate Vice Chancellor of Campus Safety; Mick De Luca, Associate Vice Chancellor of Campus Life; and Suzanne Seplow, Associate Vice Chancellor of Student Development and Health.”

Journalist Eric Leval found that two of the attackers who were charged are Eyal Shalom and Malachi Joshua Marlan-Librett. 

Shalom was charged on August 2. Through a search of public records, we discovered that Shalom is accused of PC22810(g)(1)-F Illegal Use of Tear Gas-Tear Gas Weapon. No other information, including date of arrest, is available. 

Marlan-Librett was charged on August 5 and charged with four counts, two on April 28, PC242-M BatteryPC245(a)(1)-F Assault With Deadly Weapon: Not Firearm. On May 1, he is charged with PC422.75(a) SPEC, ALLEG: Hate Crime, an additional charge when someone commits a hate crime while committing a felony, and PC12022(b)(1) SPEC ALLEG, Use of a Deadly Weapon in the commission of a felony. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on November 22, 2024. Marlan-Librett is a graduate of UC Santa Cruz, according to The Daily Bruin, and not a student of UCLA as many of the attackers were. 

Until this update, the only person who had been charged in the attacks was Edan On, the 18-year-old graduate of Beverly Hills High. Shortly after On’s arrest, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón chose to lessen the severity of the charge from a felony to a misdemeanor, and the charge was referred to City Attorney Hydee Feldstein-Soto, who has not yet published a decision on whether or not her office intends to prosecute On.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

“Avengers: Endgame” Director Lists Palisades Home for $25M: Report

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

The Fully Customized Estate, Nestled in the Upscale Pacific Palisades Riviera, Spans More Than 9,300 Sq Ft “Avengers: Endgame” director...

Photo: Google Earth
News

Man Arrested After Allegedly Running Over, Killing Woman on Santa Monica Beach

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

21-Year-Old Driver Faces Charges After Driving Car on the Beach Late at Night The Santa Monica Police arrested a 21-year-old...
News, Video

(Video) SM Police Officers Association Throws Support Behind Brock, De La Torre, Roknian and Lesley

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates @palisadesnews See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates #losangeles #california #election...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

PPCC Opens Nominations for Citizen of the Year, Golden Sparkplug Awards

October 20, 2024

Read more
October 20, 2024

Winners Will Be Honored at the PPCC’s Annual Awards Gala on December The Pacific Palisades Community Council has begun accepting...
News, Video

(Video) Shutters on the Beach Brings Beachside Celebrations

October 18, 2024

Read more
October 18, 2024

For more information, go to shuttersonthebeach.com @palisadesnews For more info, go to shuttersonthebeach.com #losangeles #california #santamonica #fyp #foodie #food ♬...
Hard, News

Warrant Issued for Former Officer in Venice Beach Shooting of Homeless Man: Report

October 17, 2024

Read more
October 17, 2024

Although LAPD Oversight Ruled the Shooting Unjustified, and the Then-Police Chief Called for Charges, the County District Attorney’s Office Declined...
News, Upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Marquez Halloween Festival

October 17, 2024

Read more
October 17, 2024

The main highlight will be a haunted house designed by local fifth graders The annual Marquez Halloween Festival will take...
News, Video

(Video) Family of SMC Shooting Victim Speak Out at Candlelight Vigil

October 17, 2024

Read more
October 17, 2024

Felicia Hudson, a 54-year-old Custodial Operations Manager at Santa Monica College, died from the workplace shooting @palisadesnews Felicia Hudson, a...

Photo: Google Earth
Dining, News

Ghirardelli to Open New Shop Along Ocean Ave

October 17, 2024

Read more
October 17, 2024

The New Shop Will Share Space With Other Popular SM Eateries Ghirardelli, the renowned San Francisco-based chocolate company, is set...

Photo: Santa Monica College
Hard, News

SMC Employee Dies from Shooting, Remembered For Decades of Service

October 17, 2024

Read more
October 17, 2024

Santa Monica College Foundation Has Established the Felicia Hudson Legacy Fund in Collaboration With Her Family Felicia Hudson, a 54-year-old...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Palisades Council Demands Homelessness Fund Mismanagement Investigation

October 16, 2024

Read more
October 16, 2024

In a Letter Sent to Multiple Public Officials, the Council Expressed Concern Over the Lack of Accountability and Possible Corruption...

Photo: SMPD, Citizen App
News

SMC Shooter, Identified As School Employee, Dead After Police Pursuit

October 16, 2024

Read more
October 16, 2024

The Victim, the College’s Custodial Operations Manager, Remains in Critical Condition Davon Durell Dean, an employee of Santa Monica College,...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Del Rey Apartment Shooter Told Residents He Could “Cook Their Bodies Into Tasty Food” Months Before Attack, Lawsuit Alleges

October 16, 2024

Read more
October 16, 2024

Nguyen Opened Fire at the Pearl Apartments and the Nearby Marina 41 Complex for Hours in April A group of...

Photo: Zach Miscavage
News, Upbeat

At 17, This Former Westside Waldorf Student Is Making Waves in Classical Music

October 15, 2024

Read more
October 15, 2024

His New Album Has Garnered Critical Acclaim Ahead of a World Premiere Performance With the Choral Arts Initiative Samuel Siskind,...
News

Malibu to Hold Candlelight Vigil in Memory of Four Pepperdine Students Killed on PCH

October 15, 2024

Read more
October 15, 2024

Community is Invited to Gather to Honor the Victims of Last Year’s Tragedy  On October 17, the Malibu community will...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR