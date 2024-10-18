(Video) Shutters on the Beach Brings Beachside Celebrations

For more information, go to shuttersonthebeach.com
Although LAPD Oversight Ruled the Shooting Unjustified, and the Then-Police Chief Called for Charges, the County District Attorney’s Office Declined...
The main highlight will be a haunted house designed by local fifth graders The annual Marquez Halloween Festival will take...
Felicia Hudson, a 54-year-old Custodial Operations Manager at Santa Monica College, died from the workplace shooting @palisadesnews Felicia Hudson, a...
The New Shop Will Share Space With Other Popular SM Eateries Ghirardelli, the renowned San Francisco-based chocolate company, is set...
Santa Monica College Foundation Has Established the Felicia Hudson Legacy Fund in Collaboration With Her Family Felicia Hudson, a 54-year-old...
In a Letter Sent to Multiple Public Officials, the Council Expressed Concern Over the Lack of Accountability and Possible Corruption...
The Victim, the College’s Custodial Operations Manager, Remains in Critical Condition Davon Durell Dean, an employee of Santa Monica College,...
Nguyen Opened Fire at the Pearl Apartments and the Nearby Marina 41 Complex for Hours in April A group of...
October 15, 2024 Staff Writer
His New Album Has Garnered Critical Acclaim Ahead of a World Premiere Performance With the Choral Arts Initiative Samuel Siskind,...
October 15, 2024 Staff Writer
Community is Invited to Gather to Honor the Victims of Last Year’s Tragedy On October 17, the Malibu community will...
Tech Startups Took Over Ocean Ave on Monday to Show Off Their Groundbreaking Inventions @palisadesnews The weeklong event includes over...
The Cause of the Crash Remains Under Investigation Two people were hospitalized Sunday evening following a collision on the Pacific...
Residents Can Share Feedback via an Online Survey or During an Upcoming Virtual Meeting Metro is advancing its 10,000 Home...
October 13, 2024 Staff Writer
“The Timepiece Gentleman” Admits To Running Ponzi-Like Scheme “The Timepiece Gentleman” pleaded guilty on Thursday to defrauding dozens of customers...
For more information, go to shuttersonthebeach.com
In a Letter Sent to Multiple Public Officials, the Council Expressed Concern Over the Lack of Accountability and Possible Corruption...Read more