Warrant Issued for Former Officer in Venice Beach Shooting of Homeless Man: Report

Although LAPD Oversight Ruled the Shooting Unjustified, and the Then-Police Chief Called for Charges, the County District Attorney’s Office Declined to File Charges in 2018

An arrest warrant has been issued for former Los Angeles police officer Clifford Proctor in connection with the 2015 shooting death of Brendon Glenn, an unarmed homeless man, in Venice Beach, according to a new report from the Los Angeles Times.

Proctor, who resigned from the LAPD in 2017, is expected to face charges after a years-long reversal of the initial decision not to prosecute, The Times reported.

Proctor shot Glenn, 29, during a confrontation outside a bar on Venice’s Windward Avenue on May 5, 2015. Proctor and his partner had responded to reports of a disturbance involving Glenn and a bouncer. According to officials, Proctor fired two shots into Glenn’s back while the two were wrestling on the ground, leading to Glenn’s death, as reported by The Times.

Although the LAPD’s civilian oversight board ruled the shooting unjustified, and then-Police Chief Charlie Beck called for manslaughter charges, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office under Jackie Lacey declined to file charges against Proctor in 2018. Lacey’s office cited a lack of compelling evidence to disprove Proctor’s claim that Glenn had reached for his partner’s gun during the struggle, despite video footage suggesting otherwise.

The decision sparked public outcry and protests, with calls for Proctor to be prosecuted. After taking office in 2020, District Attorney George Gascón reopened several police shooting cases, including Glenn’s, as part of a broader effort to hold law enforcement accountable for excessive force.

Proctor’s arrest warrant follows years of legal scrutiny and a renewed focus on justice for Glenn’s family. V. James DeSimone, an attorney representing Glenn’s relatives, expressed relief at the news, telling The Times they have long believed that the officer responsible for Glenn’s death should be held accountable.

Proctor, who has faced unrelated legal issues in recent years, had previously been charged with domestic violence in Orange County, a case that resulted in a plea deal. As of Thursday, Proctor had not yet been arrested, and it remains unclear when he will appear in court, according to the Times.

The case continues to draw attention, especially as it comes amid Gascón’s campaign for re-election against Nathan Hochman.