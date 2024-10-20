PPCC Opens Nominations for Citizen of the Year, Golden Sparkplug Awards

Winners Will Be Honored at the PPCC’s Annual Awards Gala on December

The Pacific Palisades Community Council has begun accepting nominations for its annual Citizen of the Year and Golden Sparkplug awards, which recognize residents who have made significant contributions to the community through volunteer efforts. Nominations will be accepted through 8 p.m. on October 26, 2024, and can be submitted via email to the PPCC.

Winners will be honored at the PPCC’s annual Awards Gala on December 12, 2024.

The Citizen of the Year award highlights individuals who have demonstrated long-term dedication to volunteerism and community leadership, with special attention to recent major accomplishments that have positively impacted Pacific Palisades. Nominees must have been adult residents of Pacific Palisades at the time of their service and must be recognized for work outside of their professional obligations.

The Golden Sparkplug award celebrates individuals or youth who have initiated and completed specific projects that have benefited the community. These projects must have been launched or concluded within the past year, and nominees must either reside, own property, or operate a business in the area.

Award guidelines specify that all work considered must be voluntary in nature. Contributions as part of a nominee’s professional role are excluded, and current PPCC board members are ineligible to receive awards based on their board duties.

Past honorees have included influential community members like Joan Graves, noted for her long standing contributions to local causes, and youth award recipients who led initiatives ranging from environmental cleanups to art projects that revitalized public spaces.

Nominations must be submitted by email to info@pacpalicc.org