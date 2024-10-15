At 17, This Former Westside Waldorf Student Is Making Waves in Classical Music

His New Album Has Garnered Critical Acclaim Ahead of a World Premiere Performance With the Choral Arts Initiative

Samuel Siskind, a 17-year-old composer and former student of Westside Waldorf School in Pacific Palisades, is making waves in the classical music scene with the release of his debut album, Awake.

Released in August, the album has garnered critical acclaim ahead of a world premiere performance on November 3 with the Choral Arts Initiative in Newport Beach.

Siskind, a high school senior, is no stranger to the spotlight. He has been involved in music since a young age, attending Westside Waldorf School before continuing his education at Crossroads School for the Arts & Sciences in Santa Monica. His early exposure to music helped shape his passion, and he began studying composition at the age of 11.

The premiere performance of his piece, “Release,” will be part of the Choral Arts Initiative’s season-opening concert titled From the Heart. This event will feature works by several established composers, but Siskind’s inclusion at such a young age stands out. The program, centered on the theme of transformation, will also include pieces by Paul Ayres and Shara Nova, among others.

Siskind’s musical journey began with piano performances at Los Angeles farmers’ markets at age 8. He later joined the National Children’s Chorus and earned roles with the LA Opera by 2017.

“Samuel is emerging as one of the most promising young composers of his generation.” Siskind’s mentor, UCLA composition professor and former chair Ian Krouse, stated in a release. “His music is original and rigorous yet always accessible and beautiful.”

In addition to his debut album, Siskind is a recipient of the 2024 ASCAP Morton Gould Young Composer Award and has collaborated with prominent artists like Grammy-nominated baritone Johnathan McCullough.