Malibu to Hold Candlelight Vigil in Memory of Four Pepperdine Students Killed on PCH

Community is Invited to Gather to Honor the Victims of Last Year’s Tragedy 

On October 17, the Malibu community will gather for a candlelight vigil to commemorate the first anniversary of the tragic deaths of Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams. 

The four Pepperdine University seniors were struck and killed by a speeding motorist while walking along Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) in 2023. Their deaths deeply affected the community, resulting in renewed calls for safety improvements on PCH.

The vigil, hosted by the City of Malibu, will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Ghost Tires Memorial on PCH at Webb Way, where battery-operated candles will be provided for attendees. A small ceremony will follow, beginning at 7:00 p.m., featuring a moment of quiet reflection to honor the lives lost on PCH. 

The Malibu city website states, “The focus of the evening will be on healing and supporting one another as the community continues to advocate for safer streets.”

