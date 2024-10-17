Ghirardelli to Open New Shop Along Ocean Ave

The New Shop Will Share Space With Other Popular SM Eateries

Ghirardelli, the renowned San Francisco-based chocolate company, is set to expand its footprint in Southern California with a new shop opening in Santa Monica in the winter of 2024.

The new store will offer a range of Ghirardelli’s signature treats, including hot fudge sundaes, shakes, and various chocolate gifts. This location, at 1541 Ocean Ave. Suite 105, will share space with the recently opened Mediterranean fusion restaurant, Mon Ami, along with the popular Red O Taste of Mexico, though in a different suite.

The Santa Monica location will feature sundaes like the Ocean Beach Sea Salt Caramel Sundae, the Gold Rush Caramel Almond Sundae, and the Mint Chocolate Hot Fudge Sundae, all of which are topped with Ghirardelli’s signature chocolate squares. Additionally, customers can enjoy shakes, hot cocoa, and a variety of chocolate bars and gift bags.



This new opening follows Ghirardelli’s broader national expansion. The company recently opened its first East Coast store in New York City, located in the Empire State Building, according to Forbes.