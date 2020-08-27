Venice Beach Handball Players are asking officials to remove homeless encampments currently blocking the public courts in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Handball Courts Blocked by Homeless Encampments
PPRA Files Two Appeals Against Highlands Eldercare Facility: Palisades Today – August, 27, 2020
August 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * PPRA Files Two Appeals Against Highlands Eldercare Facility * LA Public...
The Many Flavors Of Coffee
August 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we explore the differences in coffee beans, flavor profiles, and what makes for the perfect brew with coffee expert...
Westside Wellness: What Is It Like To Be A Patient at Hyperthermia Cancer Institute?
Today we hear from a former Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Patient about their personal experiences while receiving treatments.
Edify TV: LAPD to Resume Beach Encampment Cleaning
The Los Angeles Police Department will begin clearing homeless encampments on Venice Beach and other beaches in the city. Learn...
Pali High Teacher Union Holding off on Letters of Recommendation: Palisades Today – August, 24, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Teacher Union Holding off on Letters of Recommendation * AirBnb Cracking...
Edify TV: The End Of Commercial Real Estate?
August 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Commercial real estate on the Westside is experiencing a record number of vacancies, here is the story in this video...
New Adverse Market Fee On Loans Starts September 1st: Westside Cribz
August 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Your weekly dose of real estate news – Today we get detailed on the new “Adverse Market Fee” coming September...
Edify TV: Third Street Promenade Dinosaur Lawsuit
August 20, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A Third Street Promenade property owner is suing the City of Santa Monica in a case that involves dinosaurs and...
Edify TV: Should Muscle Beach Re-Open?
August 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The original Muscle Beach in Santa Monica is a local and tourist favorite for working out and people watching, since...
Pali High Alum Killed in Vegas Shooting: Palisades Today – August, 17, 2020
August 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Alum Killed in Vegas Shooting * LA County Sues...
Edify TV: Abbot Kinney Hotel?
Could a hotel soon be coming to Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice? Learn more in this video made possible by...
Westside Cribz: A Look Inside Geena Davis Newly Listed Palisades Home
August 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A near record breaking home sale by Jeffery Katzenberg, a tour of Geena Davis newly listed Pacific Palisades property, and...
Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight: Palisades Today – August, 13, 2020 –
August 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight * Transportation During Covid19 Is Down...
