Over 20 Westside restaurants have cooked over 30,000 meals to help feed locals in need. This video brought to you by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
Edify TV: Over 20 Westside Restaurants Teaming Up to Feed Community
Adapting To The Needs of The Community During the Pandemic
March 16, 2021 Juliet Lemar
With over 75 years of service the Boys and Girls Club has adapted to the needs of the community during...
1936 Historical Canyon Studio Listed For First Time: Palisades Today – March, 15, 2021
March 16, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 1936 Historical Canyon Studio Listed For First Time * Chase’s Care...
Edify TV: Luxury Hotel Planned for Malibu
A terraced luxury hotel may be coming along PCH in Malibu. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia...
Video: Westfield Culver City & Century City Company Selling U.S. Malls
A major shopping mall company is looking to sell off its U.S. properties, including two Westfield Culver City and Century...
New RecycLA Rate Impact Relief Plan
March 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
RecycLA customers impacted by Covid-19 have options in a new “recycLA Rate Impact Relief Plan”, learn more in this video...
Edify TV: Street Food Vendors Qualify for Vaccines
March 12, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
The next tier of vaccines is now available to street food vendors, but getting shots to this population may prove...
Illegal Street Racing in Westside Neighborhoods
March 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Street racers and car clubs on PCH and surrounding neighborhoods have residents concerned about safety. This video was brought to...
Dogtown Media CEO Meets With WIPO and UN on Future of Mobile Apps
March 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Dogtown Media CEO and Venice local Marc Fischer recently met with the United Nations WIPO Agency and Kenyan Entrepreneurs at...
Westsiders Getting Vaccinated at Higher Rates
March 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
New data suggests Westside neighborhoods are receiving more Covid-19 Vaccines then other areas in Los Angeles, this video brought to...
Hear From Veteran Who Was Hit in San Vicente Encampment Crash
Ryan, a Veteran and resident of an encampment on San Vicente Boulevard, was a hit by a vehicle that crashed...
Westside Boy Raising Money to Find Cure for Twin’s Genetic Disorder
March 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A Westside boy for the fifth year in a row is raising money to help find a cure for his...
Arrest Made in Murder of Beloved Venice Photographer
March 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
John DeCindis, Photographer, Artist, and Venice local passed away on Saturday, February 27th, from injuries sustained after violent assault near...
Should Grocery Store Employees Receive Hazard Pay?
March 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
On Feb.24th City Council voted 14-1 in favor of grocery store workers and drug retail workers making an extra $5...
Brush Fire Burns a Quarter Acre Near North Bellino Drive: Palisades Today – March, 8, 2021
March 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Brush Fire Burns a Quarter Acre Near North Bellino Drive *...
More Coastal Housing for the Westside?
More affordable housing may be coming to Westside coastal neighborhoods. Learn more in this video made possible by School of...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Adapting To The Needs of The Community During the Pandemic
With over 75 years of service the Boys and Girls Club has adapted to the needs of the community during...Read more
POPULAR
Illegal Street Racing in Westside Neighborhoods
Street racers and car clubs on PCH and surrounding neighborhoods have residents concerned about safety. This video was brought to...Read more