Edify TV: Westside Bloomingdale’s Closing

A Westside Bloomingdale’s is set to shut down, adding to a string of high profile closures in the area. This video made possible by School of Rock.

Dr. Monica Gillespie Named Permanent Principal At Saint Matthews Parish School: Palisades Today – January, 11, 2021

January 12, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Dr. Monica Gillespie Named Permanent Principal At Saint Matthews Parish School...
Edify TV: Santa Monica Pier Shut Down Weekends

January 12, 2021

Edify TV: Over 1,700 Units Proposed for Westside Neighborhood

January 11, 2021

Over 1,700 apartment units are planned for a few block radius in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video...
How Much Did Rent Decrease in 2020?

January 8, 2021

Today on Westside Cribz, how much have rents decreased since January 2020? Trevor Noah buys $27 million dollar Bel Air...
Edify TV: Westside Gets New Cold-Pressed Juicery

January 8, 2021

A new pressed-juicery has opened up on the Westside helping with New Year’s healthy eating resolutions. Learn more in this...
Broken Water Main On Bienveneda Ave: Palisades Today – January, 7, 2021

January 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Broken Water Main On Bienveneda Ave * Assemblyman Richard Bloom Plans...
Edify TV: Bringing Color to Blank Westside Walls

January 8, 2021

Across the Westside Beautify Earth is transforming walls by incorporating art from local artists. Learn more in this video made...
McClure Tunnel and Ramp Closures This Week: Palisades Today – January, 4, 2021

January 5, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * McClure Tunnel and Ramp Closures This Week * FEMA Ranks Los...
Edify TV: Architecturally Unique Westside Building Historic?

January 4, 2021

Should one of the Westside’s most architecturally unique buildings be designated a historic monument? Learn more about this relic from...
Edify TV: Decriminalizing Trespassing, Drugs, Prostitution in LA County?

December 29, 2020

Los Angeles County’s new DA has announced his office will no longer prosecute a wide range of crimes including prostitution...
Special News Show: 2020 in Review

December 28, 2020

In this special end of the year news show we take a look at some of the biggest stories from...
Westside Food Scene: A Fresh Take on the Holidays

December 24, 2020

Today on Westside Food Scene we feature two local restaurants bringing something different and fun to the table this year....
Covid-19 Vaccine Arrives For Westside Healthcare Workers

December 22, 2020

Westside frontline healthcare workers are seeing light at the end of the pandemic tunnel as they begin to receive the...
Pam Bruns Awarded National Human Rights Award: Palisades Today – December, 21, 2020

December 22, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pam Bruns Awarded National Human Rights Award * Places of Worship...
Edify TV: Venice-Area Motel Purchased for Project Roomkey

December 21, 2020

A Venice-area motel is among 8 properties the City of LA recently purchased to house homeless individuals. Learn more in...

