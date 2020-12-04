The local tourism industry–decimated by COVID-19, is not expected to reach previous levels until 2024 the LA Tourism and Convention Board says. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Westside Tourism Faces Long Recovery
Topanga Canyon Reopen After Vehicle Causes Downed Power Lines and Brush Fire: Palisades Today – December, 3, 2020
December 4, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Topanga Canyon Reopen After Vehicle Causes Downed Power Lines and Brush Fire
Edify TV: Culver City Food Hall Opens
December 4, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A highly-anticipated food destination has opened in Culver City in a historic building. Learn more in this video made possible...
Video: Local Gym Owners File Lawsuit
December 2, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Local gym owners are seeking a relaxation of health orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus in a...
Former Chamber of Commerce President Roy Robbins Dies at Age 70: Palisades Today – November, 30, 2020
December 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Former Chamber of Commerce President Roy Robbins Dies at Age 70
Edify TV: Budget Cuts Leading to More Beach Pollution
December 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local budget cuts are leading to more trash and pollution on Westside beaches according to environmental experts. Learn more in...
Infamous “Opus” Mansion Finally Sells
November 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, One of La’s most infamous properties has finally found a buyer, and is the term “Stater...
Edify TV: Layoffs Coming as LA County Suspends Outdoor Dining
November 25, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
“We are laying off about 70 percent of our staff,” says a local restaurant owner in the wake of LA County...
Holiday Meats at Bob’s Market
Looking for all organic, sustainably raised meat for your holiday meals? Bob’s Market has a massive selection of top quality...
Santa Monica Airport Closure?
The City of Santa Monica has picked up two recent legal victories in its effort to close the Santa Monica...
Four Private Palisades Schools Receive Waivers to Re-open: Palisades Today – November, 23, 2020
Four Private Palisades Schools Receive Waivers to Re-open
Edify TV: 22-Story Office Building Planned for Westside
November 23, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Learn about plans to bring a 22-story office building to the Westside in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
$26 Million Dollar Home Designed by Hal Levitt
November 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, We glimpse inside Hal Levitt’s “Holt House”, examine why the housing market took a slight pause...
Ultra Runner Jeffrey Stern Sets New Record for 68 Mile Backbone Trail: Palisades Today – November, 19, 2020
November 20, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Ultra Runner Jeffrey Stern Sets New Record for 68 Mile Backbone Trail
Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?
November 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...
Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market
November 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...
