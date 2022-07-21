Farmers Market Inspires Customer to Study Agriculture

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we chat with a family about the importance of local markets and how its inspired one member to pursue a career in agriculture.
Video sponsored by The Bike Shop Santa Monica.
Young Adult With Autism Makes a Splash While Achieving Lifelong Goals
July 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A student and team member of Swim with Heart is inspiring others with his determination, skill, and dreams. .Video sponsored by...
Where to Celebrate National Ice Cream Month on the Westside!
July 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
July is National ice cream month and in celebration we took a culinary adventure to three local businesses offering frozen...
Million Dollars Of Merchandise Stolen From Local Shopping Center in Broad Daylight: Palisades Today – July 18th, 2022
July 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Half Million Dollars Of Merchandise Stolen From Local Shopping Center in Broad...
Market Report: The Perfect Snack to Get Your Daily Dose of Greens
July 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
“The Garden Of..” stand at the Santa Monica Farmers Market currently has the perfect summer snack packed full of crunch,...
Weekly Beach Report Card Gives Insight into Water Quality for Your Safety
July 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Heal the Bay provides a valuable public health tool with its weekly and annual beach report card showing the water...
Santa Monica Ends Cashless Big Blue Bus Policy
July 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica had ended its cashless policy for Big Blue Bus rides. .Video sponsored by Canyon Club.
YMCA Wins First Annual Auxiliary Award For July 4th Float: Palisades Today – July 11th, 2022
July 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* YMCA Wins First Annual Auxiliary Award For July 4th Float * Make a...
Want to Maximize Your Property?
July 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Accessory Dwelling Units are a great way to add value to your current property. This weekend Maxable is hosting tours...
The People Concern Is Empowering People to Rebuild Their Lives
July 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The People Concern is an organization helping our homeless neighbors and victims of domestic abuse get the services they need...
The Top Three Edible Plants For Your Summer Garden
July 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The experts at Logan’s Garden showcase three wonderful edible plants you can put in your summer garden. .Video sponsored by L.A...
Summer Strawberry Varieties with Harry’s Berries
July 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Harry’s Berries specializes in unique berries at Santa Monica Farmers market. Today we are learning about two summer variety strawberries...
Palisades Restaurant Launches ‘Community Hour’
July 7, 2022 Staff Writer
Food and drink specials at The Draycott from 2-6 p.m. daily, charity component planned as well By Dolores Quintana The...
Westside Ice Cream Shop Launching Ice Cream Perfumes
July 7, 2022 Staff Writer
Salt & Straw will release three new ice cream perfumes on July 17 By Dolores Quintana Tyler Malek, who is...
New Beach Wheelchair Rental Program At Heal The Bay Aquarium
July 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Heal the Bay Aquarium in collaboration with The Coastal Conservancy has a new FREE beach wheelchair rental program. Learn all...
Palisades 74th Annual July 4th Parade Highlights
July 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pacific Palisades celebrated July 4th on Monday with its 74th annual parade. Check out some of the highlights in this...
