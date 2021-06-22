The California Heritage Museum welcomes back visitors with a unique and stunning quilt exhibition, learn more in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Heritage Museum Reopens with Unique Exhibition
Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit
A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...
The California Heritage Museum Welcomes Back Visitors With a Unique and Stunning Quilt Exhibition
The California Heritage Museum welcomes back visitors with a unique and stunning quilt exhibition, learn more in this video brought...
Edify TV: Back to Business as Usual?
With Los Angeles now fully reopened, we headed to the streets to hear from local shoppers and diners what the...
Winemakers Suing Los Angeles County Over New Vineyard Ban: Palisades Today – June 21, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Multi-vehicle Crash Causes All Lane Closure On Pacific Coast Highway *...
The Getty Has Reopened With a Few Rules
June 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Getty is welcoming back visitors to the museum while adhering to some new rules and protocols. Learn more in...
Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality
Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened...
Summer Safety Tips When Hiking and Biking Outdoors
June 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
LAFD Captain Erik Scott gives us tips on staying safe while enjoying the mountains this summer. Brought to you by...
Market Report: Cancer fighting Cauliflower?
June 16, 2021 Juliet Lemar
This versatile veggie is packed with nutrients and antioxidants, learn more in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner...
Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?
Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested
June 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local...
Pride and Sobriety Meet Up at Will Rogers State Beach: Palisades Today – June 14, 2021
June 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pride and Sobriety Meet Up at Will Rogers State Beach *...
Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?
More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...
Edify TV: Flag Stolen From Veterans Cemetery
A large garrison flag remains missing from the veterans national cemetery in Westwood after it was stolen from on Memorial...
Summer Bocce Ball Leagues Starting Soon at Veterans Park
June 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Palisades Bocce is kicking off its inaugural summer bocce season at Veterans Gardens with leagues for all ages, learn more...
How Common Is Dog Theft?
June 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Animal Service Foundation Board Chair Carmen Molinari educates us on how to protect ourselves and our animals in...
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: Trident Center Gutted as Makeover Continues
The Trident Center in Sawtelle is completely gutted as a $300 million revamp continues to make progress. Learn more in...Read more
POPULAR
Conscious Designs That Drive The Message Home
"Black Lives Matter" – The rallying cry that went from a hashtag to a global movement, and a designer that...Read more