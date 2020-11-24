Holiday Meats at Bob’s Market

Looking for all organic, sustainably raised meat for your holiday meals? Bob’s Market has a massive selection of top quality products to choose from and caring and knowledgeable staff to help you along the way in this video brought to you by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.

in Food & Drink, Video
Related Posts
Video

Santa Monica Airport Closure?

November 24, 2020

November 24, 2020

The City of Santa Monica has picked up two recent legal victories in its effort to close the Santa Monica...
News, Video

Four Private Palisades Schools Receive Waivers to Re-open: Palisades Today – November, 23, 2020

November 24, 2020

November 24, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Four Private Palisades Schools Receive Waivers to Re-open * Homicides Reach...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: 22-Story Office Building Planned for Westside

November 23, 2020

November 23, 2020

Learn about plans to bring a 22-story office building to the Westside in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
Real Estate, Video

$26 Million Dollar Home Designed by Hal Levitt

November 21, 2020

November 21, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, We glimpse inside Hal Levitt's "Holt House", examine why the housing market took a slight pause...
News, Video

Ultra Runner Jeffrey Stern Sets New Record for 68 Mile Backbone Trail: Palisades Today – November, 19, 2020

November 20, 2020

November 20, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ultra Runner Jeffrey Stern Sets New Record for 68 Mile Backbone...
News, Video

Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?

November 19, 2020

November 19, 2020

As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob's Market

November 19, 2020

November 19, 2020

Today we visit Bob's Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...
News, Video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination

November 17, 2020

November 17, 2020

"It's just so great," says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. "This is therapy...
News, Video

Donate to The Palisades Rotary Club Holiday Toy Drive: Palisades Today – November, 16, 2020

November 17, 2020

November 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Donate to The Palisades Rotary Club Holiday Toy Drive * Increased...
Video

Edify TV: Westside 7-Eleven Proposal Sparks Debate

November 17, 2020

November 17, 2020

A proposal to bring a 7-Eleven to a Westside neighborhood has brought some backlash from nearby residents who claim the...
News, Video

Samohi Community Attempting to Stop History Building Demolition

November 16, 2020

November 16, 2020

Members of the Santa Monica High School community are attempting to stop the demolition of the 85-year-old History Building. Learn...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Westside Apartment Building to Hotel Conversion?

November 16, 2020

November 16, 2020

A developer's proposal to convert a Westside apartment complex into a hotel has been met by backlash from some members...
Real Estate, Video

Reese Witherspoon Sells $6.7 Million Dollar Malibu Ranch

November 13, 2020

November 13, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, how virtual rental applications have increased fraud, Reese Witherspoon sells her Malibu farm, and the local...
News, Video

Will Palisades Beach Detail Remain After Police Budget Cuts? Palisades Today – November, 12, 2020

November 13, 2020

November 13, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Will Palisades Beach Detail Remain After Police Budget Cuts? * President...
Food & Drink, News

Restaurants File Claim to Recover $100M From California

November 13, 2020

November 13, 2020

Restaurant owners say they are being unfairly penalized for following the law and being charged for permits that can't use...

