Home Sales Spike In Westside Neighborhoods
Westside Food Scene: Detroit-Style Pies at Venice Way Pizza
February 4, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
National Pizza Day is Tuesday, February 9 so on Westside Food Scene this week we visit Venice Way Pizza, serving...
Westside Heroes Supported by New Directions for Veterans
February 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
New Directions for Veterans is a nonprofit organization that provides housing and supportive services to homeless veterans throughout Los Angeles...
Banning Fast-Food Chains to Preserve Character?
February 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Lawmakers have permanently banned fast food chains from a popular Westside shopping and tourist destination, brought to you by 911...
$9.5M Landscaping Plan Approved for George Wolfberg Park At Potrero Canyon: Palisades Today – February, 1, 2021
February 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * $9.5M Landscaping Plan Approved for George Wolfberg Park At Potrero Canyon...
Pacific Palisades Community Council Oppose Two Housing Density Bills
February 1, 2021 Palisades News
The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) has adopted two motions opposing state housing density bills that the council says would...
Edify TV: Santa Monica Sears Repurposed
The mid-century Streamline Moderne-designed Sears building in downtown Santa Monica is getting repurposed. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify TV: Team Selected to Redevelop West LA Civic Center
A team has been selected to redevelop the worn-down West Los Angeles Civic Center. Learn more in this video made...
Edify TV: Fire-Prone Park Getting Important Upgrade
January 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A fire-prone park near a Westside neighborhood is getting an important upgrade intended to prevent future blazes. Brought to you...
Renowned French Patisserie Pops-Up in Pacific Palisades
January 29, 2021 Staff Writer
Westside Food Beat January 28, 2021 By Kerry Slater Popular Marina del Rey Deli Temporarily Closes Despite outdoor dining expected...
Hiker Rescued by Los Angeles Fire Department in Temescal Canyon: Palisades Today – January, 28, 2021
January 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Hiker Rescued by Los Angeles Fire Department in Temescal Canyon *...
Westside Food Scene: Take a Bite Out of Benny’s Tacos
Today on the Westside Food Scene we visit Benny’s Tacos & Rotisserie Chicken. With locations in Santa Monica, Culver City...
Edify TV: Venice Flying Carousel
Since 2018 Venice artist Robin Murez has been working on a project called the Venice Flying Carousel. Learn more in...
New Medical Center Planned for Westside
January 27, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A medical office and research center is planned to rise in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made...
Edify TV: Residents Frustrated With Local Country Club
January 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Westside residents living near one of the most exclusive LA county clubs have a bone to pick in this video...
