Skateboarding youtuber Chad Carouso is skating 3,000 miles for mental health and drug prevention awareness.
Local Skateboarder Traveling 3,000 Miles for Mental Health Awareness
Metro’s Choice for Purple Line Muralist Sparks Veteran Concern
January 31, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Veterans concerned over disturbing painting by commissioned metro muralist at the purple line stop on the West L.A VA Soldiers...
UCLA published a study indicating playgrounds contain higher levels of microplastics than other areas in urban parks
January 27, 2023 Staff Writer
UCLA Study Finds High Concentrations of Microplastics in Playgrounds. @palisadesnews UCLA Study Finds High Concentrations of Microplastics in Playgrounds ....
Fashion Nova Creator Buys Luxury Malibu Home 9 Months After Buying “The One”: Palisades Real Estate Report – January 23rd, 2023
January 23, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, And Listings On The Westside.* Fashion Nova Creator Buys Luxury Malibu Home 9 Months After Buying “The One” *...
Eggs at Local Farmers Market Cheaper Than Grocery Stories
January 20, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Egg prices only slightly increased at local farmers markets while skyrocketing at grocery store chains. @smmirrornews Eggs at Local Farmers...
Market Report: Seasonal Squash
Learn about two squashes currently available at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. @palisadesnews What's in season at the Santa Monica...
Pacific Palisades to Receive Over $1.1M For New Pedestrian Trail
Funds received by the Coastal Los Angeles County will be used for community projects including a trail from Puerto Canyon...
8 Foot Waves Expected at Westside Beaches As Storm Passes
The National Weather Service urges beachgoers to stay out of the water due to high tide and big waves. @palisadesnews...
Children’s STEM Book Series Empowers Girls To Dream Big
January 17, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The “Look Up Series” created by local author Aubre Andrus just won the Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards for non-fiction series....
Stunning Multimillion Dollar Malibu Estate Just Sold For A Discount: Palisades Real Estate Report – January 16th, 2023
January 16, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, And Listings On The Westside.* David Bonderman And Christa Campbell Buy Two Westside Homes For $30m Total* Stunning...
Succulents for Dinner? Market Report Explores Sea Beans
January 12, 2023 Juliet Lemar
You never know what new ingredients you’ll find at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. Today we discovered Sea Beans, an...
Venice Oceanarium Marine Biologist Talks All About Jellyfish
January 11, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The Venice Oceanarium invites a local marine biologist to tell us all about jellyfish and their relationship with humans in...
Palisades Library Offering Special Programming in January
January 10, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Bottega Veneta Opens Store in Palisades Village* Palisades Library Offering Special Programming...
Musician Roy Orbison Jr Buys $4M Malibu Home: Palisades Real Estate Report – January 9th, 2023
January 9, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Musician Roy Orbison Jr Buys $4M Malibu Home * Ben Affleck Finds Buyer For...
New Green Spaces and Bike Lanes Seeking Funding From City
January 9, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Former City Councilmember Mike Bonin announced last minute motions to improve infrastructure before his departure. .Video sponsored by DPP.
14 Veterans Sue Government for Failing to Build Permanent Housing on West LA V.A Campus
January 6, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The federal lawsuit against the West L.A VA is asking for the completion of 1,200 units of housing on the...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Innovative Trash Interceptor System Withstands Damage During Southern California Storms
Dutch nonprofit the Ocean Cleanup’s Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor 007 catches thousands of pounds of garbage during recent storms that...Read more
POPULAR
Palisades Crime Update
Several crimes have been reported in the Pacific Palisades area, according to recent police records provided by LAPD Senior Lead...Read more