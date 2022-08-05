Local Youth Baseball Team Wins Easton Elite World Series

After nearly losing their head coach to a heart attack local youth baseball team Top Level won the Easton Elite World Series and came together as a team both on and off the field. Hear from Coach Eric Beckerman and the players in this video sponsored by Ryan Woodward.

in Video, Wellness
Food & Drink, Video

Shop with Chef Brian From Local Seafood Restaurant Crudo e Nudo

August 4, 2022

August 4, 2022

Shop for fresh local seafood at the Santa Monica Farmers market with Chef Brian Bornemann from Crudo e Nudo!.Video sponsored...
Video, Wellness

Urban Farm Gives Tranquility to Homeless Youth

August 3, 2022

August 3, 2022

The Upward Bound House Urban Farm and Roque and Mark Co are helping provide food, community, and place of peace...
Video

Federal Funds Approved for New Potrero Canyon Park Trail

August 2, 2022

August 2, 2022

U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu recently announced that over $1 million in federal funds had been approved to pay for the...
Veterans, Video

Over 30 Tiny Homes Sit Vacant While Homeless Veterans Camp on Wilshire

August 2, 2022

August 2, 2022

Eight months after the start of West L.A V.A’s Tiny Home Project 30 out of 140 units are now vacant...
News, Video

Three New Trees to Be Planted at Palisades Recreation Center: Palisades Today – August 1st, 2022

August 1, 2022

August 1, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  Three New Trees to Be Planted at Palisades Recreation Center* Family Of...
News, Real Estate, Video

Historic Downtown Hotel Providing Affordable Housing Renovated For Silicon Valley Venture Capital Firm.

August 1, 2022

August 1, 2022

A historic Downtown Santa Monica building that used to contain Section 8 apartments has been renovated and will soon reopen...
Video

Local Non-Profit Animal Rescue Burglarized

July 29, 2022

July 29, 2022

The Cat Cafe Lounge in West L.A was recently the victim of a burglary..Video brought to you by Ryan Woodward.
Food & Drink, Video

What’s In Your Bag at The Santa Monica Farmers Market?

July 28, 2022

July 28, 2022

Farmers Market patrons share their favorite shopping tips and purchases this week at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. .Brought to you...
Video, Wellness

Meet The New President and CEO of WISE & Healthy Aging

July 27, 2022

July 27, 2022

WISE & Healthy Aging has been a staple of the community and a trusted resource for nearly 50 years. Now,...
Food & Drink, Video

Celebrate Summer at the KCRW and Bungalow Night Market

July 26, 2022

July 26, 2022

The Night Market has returned to The Bungalow! Sit down with Bungalow creator Brent Bolthouse and learn more about this...
News, Video

L.A.P.D Urges Residents To Be Vigilant Against Follow Home Robberies: Palisades Today – July 25th, 2022

July 25, 2022

July 25, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  L.A.P.D Urges Residents To Be Vigilant Against Follow Home Robberies * Palisades Women’s...
Real Estate, Video

Frank Gehry Hotel Approved by Santa Monica City Council

July 25, 2022

July 25, 2022

Santa Monica City Council has signed off on a Frank Gehry-designed apartment that will bring 120 rooms, 100 apartments and...
Food & Drink, Video

Farmers Market Inspires Customer to Study Agriculture

July 21, 2022

July 21, 2022

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we chat with a family about the importance of local markets and how...
Video, Wellness

Young Adult With Autism Makes a Splash While Achieving Lifelong Goals

July 20, 2022

July 20, 2022

A student and team member of Swim with Heart is inspiring others with his determination, skill, and dreams. .Video sponsored by...
Food & Drink, Video

Where to Celebrate National Ice Cream Month on the Westside!

July 19, 2022

July 19, 2022

July is National ice cream month and in celebration we took a culinary adventure to three local businesses offering frozen...

