The Venice V hotel is a lifestyle hotel right off the boardwalk, rooted in history with a modern flare. Learn more in this video brought to you by Malibu CC.
New Historic Hotel Opens in Venice
Edify TV: Googie-Style Diner Getting New Neighbors
Dinah’s Family Restaurant, the Westside Googie-style diner beloved for its fried chicken, is getting many new neighborhoods. Learn more in...
Local Winemakers Are Suing LA County Over New Restrictions on Vineyards
July 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Malibu Coast Vintners and Grape Growers Alliance, along with local winemaker John Gooden have filed a lawsuit against the LA...
Market Report: Choosing the Perfect Tomato
Today at the Santa Monica Farmer Market we are learning all about tomatoes. In this video brought to you by...
Edify TV: Traffic Returning to LA Streets
As LA County returns to normalcy, it may come as no surprise that local rent and traffic levels are on...
Tree Trimming This Week for Palisades Business District: Palisades Today – July 6, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Tree Trimming This Week for Palisades Business District * Private Malibu...
City Redistricting Hearing Next Week
July 6, 2021 Palisades News
Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Community Council The City Redistricting Commission will be drawing new boundaries for our area starting...
Trap Neuter Return Seminar To Improve Lives of Los Angeles Alley Cats
July 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cat Cafe Lounge is hosting a free TNR event July 8th and 9th to raise awareness of how TNR can...
How Do Westside Beaches Rank In Heal The Bay’s Water Quality Report?
July 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Heal The Bay’s 31st annual Beach Report Card study highlights the best and worst water qualities at 500 beaches along...
Iconic Aero Theatre on Montana Ave Has Reopened
July 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
American Cinematheque, the nonprofit cultural-arts and film-preservation group has reopened the doors of the Aero theatre on Montana Ave, learn...
Big Blue Buses Going Cashless
July 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Big Blue Bus starts its cashless 6 month pilot program on July 12th, learn what to expect and how these...
Essential Items For Your Emergency Preparedness Bag
June 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Prepping your home and family for an unexpected emergency can mean the difference between life and death. Today we learn...
Market Report: Have You Eaten Cactus?
June 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cactus aka Nohpalli is found in numerous Mexican dishes and is a real treat to spice up your weekly recipes....
I Bet You’ve Never Heard Of Santa Monica’s Gambling Boats
LA Times reporter Daniel Miller talks about the history of Santa Monica’s infamous gambling boats in this video brought to...
Lost Something Special? Don’t Panic, Steve Can Help.
Steve Smith has found over 400 lost items with his metal detector. A service he provides free of charge through...
City Attorney Feuer Cracks Down on Fireworks
With July 4th around the corner City Attorney Mike Feuer addresses the city in this video brought to you by...
