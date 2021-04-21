Award-winning artist Richard J. Oliver’s plein air paintings bring insightful observations about humankind’s relationship with nature. Brought to you by School of Rock.
Plein Air Painter Brings Local Landscapes Into Focus
Edify TV: Biking Increasing in Los Angeles
Once considered among the worst places for cyclists, data shows that biking has increased substantially in Los Angeles. Learn more...
Edify TV: Renting a Car for Less Than a Scooter?
April 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
You can now borrow a car on the Westside for less than the price of an electric scooter. Learn more...
Homeless Man on Meth in Roosevelt Tunnel Unresponsive: Palisades Today – April, 19, 2021
April 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Man on Meth in Roosevelt Tunnel Unresponsive * Missing Local...
Edify TV: $2 Billion Beverly Hills Development Proposed Near Westside
A developer wants to build a $2 billion condo and retail development flanking the Beverly Hilton hotel. Learn more in...
Edify TV: LAFD Announces Likely Cause of Ballona Wetlands Fire
The LAFD has revealed the cause of a March fire that destroyed five acres of the Ballona Wetlands. Learn more...
Kaufman-Brentwood Branch Library’s Drue Wagner-Mees Retires After 42 Years
April 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Drue Wagner-Mees shares her fondest memories while working at the Kaufman-Brentwood Branch Library for the past 42 years in this...
Westside Local Bringing Kindness To Strangers
April 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Kind Effect is a movement seeking to bring hope, love, and meaningful interactions to everyone. Learn more about the...
Locals Oppose Bonin’s Will Rogers Homeless Encampment Plan
The Bonin-Ridley-Thomas motion received opposition from locals at a recent Palisades Community Council meeting. This video brought to you by...
Edify TV: Traffic Returning to Pre-Pandemic Levels
As the Westside reopens, another thing is returning to the neighborhood: traffic. This video make possible by The Bike Shop...
Residents Receive Honors at The Screen Actors Guild Awards: Palisades Today – April, 12, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Residents Receive Honors at The Screen Actors Guild Awards * Fareless...
Edify TV: A Look at a Proposed Westside Homeless Shelter Locations
April 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Take a look at a collection of Westside properties that a LA lawmaker is proposing bringing homeless shelters to in this...
When will Palisades Branch Library reopen?
April 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
On October 8th, the library sustained fire damage, six months later repairs have yet to be made. This video was...
Is a Dog Park Coming to the Pacific Palisades?
April 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
On March 18th the City announced $765,000 has been set aside for a dog park, learn more in this video...
