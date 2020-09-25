Selling Your Home? Tips to Increase Property Value.

Today on Westside Cribz, Kathy Griffin is selling her Bel Air estate, How to increase your home’s value, and Local property listings you don’t want to miss all this and more, brought to you by Maser Condo Sales.

in Real Estate, Video
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Trident Center Redevelopment

September 26, 2020

September 26, 2020

The Westside’s Trident Center is getting a major overhaul and new name as part of a flurry of development in...
News, Video

Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment Removed

September 25, 2020

September 25, 2020

City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment....
News, Video

Residents Receive Wrongly Addressed EDD Letters: Palisades Today – September, 24, 2020

September 25, 2020

September 25, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Residents Receive Wrongly Addressed EDD Letters * Increases In Covid-19 Cases...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Edify TV: Al Fresco Program Ending?

September 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

During a COVID-19 pandemic many restaurants have found aid through the City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program, but...
Video

New Multi-Billion Dollar People Mover Coming to LAX?

September 22, 2020

September 22, 2020

Construction has begun on a multi-billion dollar people mover at LAX. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia...
News, Video

Hiker Rescued From Remote Parker Mesa Overlook: Palisades Today – September, 21, 2020

September 22, 2020

September 22, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Hiker Rescued From Remote Parker Mesa Overlook * Bobcat Fire Reaches Historical...
Video

Edify TV: Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment

September 21, 2020

September 21, 2020

A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Miramar Santa Monica Redevelopment

September 19, 2020

September 19, 2020

The Santa Monica skyline may look different in the future with a major redevelopment of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel &...
News, Real Estate, Video

‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion For Rent On AirBnb

September 18, 2020

September 18, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, in honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Airbnb is renting...
News, Video

Remembering Sherry Coon: Palisades Today – September, 17, 2020

September 18, 2020

September 18, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Remembering Sherry Coon * As Covid-19 Cases Drop Will LA Reopen...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Sit-down Dining Safety?

September 17, 2020

September 17, 2020

Despite a recent CDC report stating the risks of in-person dining, many Westside restaurant patrons feel the experience is safe....
Video

New Food App For Contactless Ordering

September 16, 2020

September 16, 2020

A local tech entrepreneur has developed a free web app that makes contactless food ordering easier for westside restaurants, in...
News, Video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Westsiders Working out Amid Poor Air Quality

September 15, 2020

September 15, 2020

With poor air quality due to wildfire smoke, local health officials are urging the public to avoid outdoor activity but...
News, Video

Malibu DUI Check Point Arrests Two Vehicles For Drunk Driving: Palisades Today – September, 14, 2020

September 15, 2020

September 15, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Malibu DUI Check Point Arrests Two Vehicles For Drunk Driving *...
News, Real Estate

1 in 5 Tenants in LA Have Struggled to Pay Rent During Pandemic, According to

September 12, 2020

September 12, 2020

UCLA and USC release joint report on impact of COVID-19 pandemic on renters By Staff Writer Over 22 percent of...

