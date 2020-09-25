Today on Westside Cribz, Kathy Griffin is selling her Bel Air estate, How to increase your home’s value, and Local property listings you don’t want to miss all this and more, brought to you by Maser Condo Sales.
Selling Your Home? Tips to Increase Property Value.
Edify TV: Trident Center Redevelopment
September 26, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The Westside’s Trident Center is getting a major overhaul and new name as part of a flurry of development in...
Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment Removed
September 25, 2020 Juliet Lemar
City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment....
Residents Receive Wrongly Addressed EDD Letters: Palisades Today – September, 24, 2020
September 25, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Residents Receive Wrongly Addressed EDD Letters * Increases In Covid-19 Cases...
Edify TV: Al Fresco Program Ending?
September 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
During a COVID-19 pandemic many restaurants have found aid through the City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program, but...
New Multi-Billion Dollar People Mover Coming to LAX?
September 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Construction has begun on a multi-billion dollar people mover at LAX. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia...
Hiker Rescued From Remote Parker Mesa Overlook: Palisades Today – September, 21, 2020
September 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Hiker Rescued From Remote Parker Mesa Overlook * Bobcat Fire Reaches Historical...
Edify TV: Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment
September 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...
Edify TV: Miramar Santa Monica Redevelopment
September 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The Santa Monica skyline may look different in the future with a major redevelopment of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel &...
‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion For Rent On AirBnb
September 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, in honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Airbnb is renting...
Remembering Sherry Coon: Palisades Today – September, 17, 2020
September 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Remembering Sherry Coon * As Covid-19 Cases Drop Will LA Reopen...
Edify TV: Sit-down Dining Safety?
September 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Despite a recent CDC report stating the risks of in-person dining, many Westside restaurant patrons feel the experience is safe....
New Food App For Contactless Ordering
September 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A local tech entrepreneur has developed a free web app that makes contactless food ordering easier for westside restaurants, in...
Edify TV: Westsiders Working out Amid Poor Air Quality
September 15, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
With poor air quality due to wildfire smoke, local health officials are urging the public to avoid outdoor activity but...
Malibu DUI Check Point Arrests Two Vehicles For Drunk Driving: Palisades Today – September, 14, 2020
September 15, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Malibu DUI Check Point Arrests Two Vehicles For Drunk Driving *...
1 in 5 Tenants in LA Have Struggled to Pay Rent During Pandemic, According to
September 12, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
UCLA and USC release joint report on impact of COVID-19 pandemic on renters By Staff Writer Over 22 percent of...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: Trident Center Redevelopment
The Westside's Trident Center is getting a major overhaul and new name as part of a flurry of development in...Read more
POPULAR
Pacific Palisades Community Council Announces Election Results
New board to have first official meeting October 8 The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) has announced the results of...Read more