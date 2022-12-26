With the new year quickly approaching we decided to highlight our top real estate videos of 2022.
The Top Real Estate Videos of the Year on The Westside
Top 10 Pacific Palisades Real Estate Articles of 2022
December 26, 2022 Staff Writer
Looking back on the biggest real estate stories of the year of Pacific Palisades As 2022 comes to a close,...
Tom Petty’s Malibu Beach Home Hits Market
December 25, 2022 Staff Writer
$9.8 million price tag on Escondido Beach property By Dolores Quintana Legendary musician Tom Petty’s beach house in Malibu has...
New Hawaiian Taro Donut Shop Opens on Westside
December 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Main street now has a donut shop! Holey Grail Donuts is serving up made to order taro donuts and unique...
Simple Ways to Protect and Support Local Wildlife in The Santa Monica Mountains
December 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy...
Lebron James Tequila Sponsors Wolf Sanctuary Just Outside L.A
December 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westsider Lebron James’ Tequila and Mezcal company Lobos 1707 is helping support The Wolf Connection Sanctuary giving wolves and humans...
Autopsy Report Shows Overdose Likely Cause of Death for Transgender Women Found in Malibu
December 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Autopsy Report Shows Overdose Likely Cause of Death for Transgender Women Found...
Simple Ways to Protect and Support Local Wildlife in The Santa Monica Mountains
December 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy...
‘Scream 3’ Movie Set For Rent On Airbnb: Palisades Real Estate Report – December 19th, 2022
December 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* ‘Scream 3’ Movie Set For Rent On Airbnb* Rare Listing In The Polo...
Will L.A City Council Approve $5.1M for Westside Mobility Projects?
December 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Former City Councilman Mike Bonin requested $5.1 million in funding for pedestrian projects across West Los Angeles..Video sponsored by DPP.
‘Million Meals Match’ $1 Donations Supply Eight Meals at Westside Food Bank
December 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation now through December 31st. Learn more in this video sponsored...
Gas Free Gardening Incentives Up to $500
December 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Gas Free Gardening Incentives Up to $500* Menorah Lighting Celebration This Weekend...
George Wolfberg Park Officially Opens Over the Weekend
December 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The George Wolfberg Park has officially opened. Hear from city officials, law enforcement, and locals about this long anticipated community...
Chris Martin Demolishes Historical Architectural Home on Point Dume: Palisades Real Estate Report – December 12th, 2022
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Chris Martin Demolishes Historical Architectural Home on Point Dume* Housing Prices Decline for...
$5.9M Newly Built Modern Farmhouse Lists in Mandeville Canyon
Mark Handler’s new listing is a freshly built transitional Modern Farmhouse with 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths located in Brentwood Hills..Video...
Frank Gehry Designed Mixed-use Development Awaits Approval
A proposed mixed-use project designed by Architect Frank Gehry could be coming to Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard..Video sponsored...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Top 10 Pacific Palisades Real Estate Articles of 2022
Looking back on the biggest real estate stories of the year of Pacific Palisades As 2022 comes to a close,...Read more
POPULAR
Simple Ways to Protect and Support Local Wildlife in The Santa Monica Mountains
Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy...Read more