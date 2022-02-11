Looking for a Valentine’s Day date idea that supports local businesses and will impress your date? Today we visit three Westside locations that will have you falling in love.
Video brought to you by Angeles Music.
Unique Local Date Ideas For Valentines Day
Looking for a Valentine’s Day date idea that supports local businesses and will impress your date? Today we visit three Westside locations that will have you falling in love.
Super Bowl Pre-Game Show to Be Broadcast From Santa Monica Pier
February 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Pier will be the location for the Super Bowl Pre-Game show broadcast. Learn more in this video...
Local Gift Store Closing After 40 years
February 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Gift Garden is closing its doors after 40 years in the community. Today we chat with store owner Susan about...
Market Report: What Veggie Can You Substitute For Potatoes?
February 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Want potatoes without the carbs? Try using turnips. These versatile veggies can create an entire meal all by themselves. Learn...
Local Bakeries Sweet Valentine’s Day Specials
February 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The holiday of love is just around the corner and in celebration we visited three Westside bakeries celebrating Valentine’s Day...
Resilient Palisades Launches Phase One Of Micro Grid Solar Plan: Palisades Today – February 7th, 2022
February 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Resilient Palisades Launches Phase One Of Micro Grid Solar Plan* Palisades Democratic...
Veterans March in Protest of VA Land Leases
February 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Veterans and advocates take to the streets once again to protest use of land and land leases on West LA...
Engage, Discover, And Succeed At Eclipse School!
February 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
With over 50 years of combined teaching experience, Shea Morris and Beth Reilly are thrilled to introduce Eclipse School and...
Market Report: One Ingredient With Many Uses
February 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Farmer and Chef Abby from McGraph Family Farms teaches us all the fun ways to use Fennel..Video brought to you...
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Ranked 8th in Los Angeles
February 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A recent study ranked SMMUSD 8th in Los Angeles. Learn more in this video brought to you by Sunshine Camp.
LA Metro Reinstates Ticketing
February 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After nearly two years of free rides, the LA county metropolitan transportation authority has reinstated travel fares for most riders....
Local Business Being Sued For Non ADA Compliance: Palisades Today – January 31th, 2022
January 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Local Business Being Sued For Non ADA Compliance* Property Crime Shows Slight...
Local Business Closing After 20 Years On Main Street
January 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The owners of Arts & Letters say goodbye to the community after 20 years of business. Learn why they are...
Market Report: Spice Up Your Salad with Watermelon Radish
January 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Watermelon radishes are a fun, unique, and spicy way to create the perfect winter salad..Video brought to you by School...
Current Progress of Permanent Veteran Housing on The West LA VA Campus
January 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
VA representatives give a tour of the current progress and future plans for permanent veteran housing on the West LA...
Original Hot Dog on a Stick on Track for Remodel
January 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After 75 years of business the original Hot Dog on a Stick in Santa Monica is set to be demolished...
digital
