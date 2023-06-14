(Video) Summer Youth Programs Coming to Local YMCA

YMCA locations in West LA and Palisades will host youth programs this summer.

@palisadesnews Youth programs are coming this summer to the local YMCA #ymca #pacificpalisades #summercamp #fyp ♬ original sound – palisadesnews
in upbeat news, Video
Related Posts
Housing, News, Real Estate, Video

Illegal Short-Term Rental Violations Increase as City Enforcement Decreases

June 13, 2023

Read more
June 13, 2023

A recent study by Better Neighbors LA shows enforcement of LA’s Home Sharing Ordinance declined in 2022 as violations increased,...
News, Video

(Video) This Antique Store Sells It All in Palisades

June 9, 2023

Read more
June 9, 2023

Collections Antiques and Books is Located Next to Palisades Village @palisadesnews Collections Antiques and Books sells it all in Pacific...
News, Video

(Video) Check Out New Renovations at Palisades’ Starbucks

June 8, 2023

Read more
June 8, 2023

The Starbucks next to Palisades Village has reopened after weeks of renovations. @palisadesnews Palisades’ Starbucks has finished renovations! Take a...
News, Video

(Video) This Is Where Polo Is Played in Palisades

June 7, 2023

Read more
June 7, 2023

The Will Rogers Polo Club hosts its activities on this field in Pacific Palisades. @palisadesnews This is where Polo happens...
News, Video

(Video) Come Inside This Garden-Themed Cafe in Pacific Palisades

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

Matthew’s Garden Cafe in the Pacific Palisades has a magnificent @palisadesnews This garden themed restaurant is in Pacific Palisades #pacificpalisades...
News, Video

(Video) PPBA Championship Week Happening at Rec Center

May 31, 2023

Read more
May 31, 2023

This week is the championship week for the Pacific Palisades Baseball Association. @palisadesnews PPBA Championship Week starts at Palisades Recreation...
News, Video

(Video) What’s It Like To Buy a Home In Palisades Right Now?

May 26, 2023

Read more
May 26, 2023

We spoke with James Respondek of Rodeo Realty on the current state of Palisades real estate market. @palisadesnews Local realtor...
News, Video

(Video) Homelessness Exacerbated by Santa Monica Rail and Bus System

May 26, 2023

Read more
May 26, 2023

The METRO and public bus system has reportedly been a large factor in Santa Monica’s homeless population. @palisadesnews Homelessness in...
News, Video

(Video) This Is Where Palisades Was Found

May 26, 2023

Read more
May 26, 2023

Founders Oak Island is where the Pacific Palisades was found in 1922. @palisadesnews Founders Oak Island is where Pacific Palisades...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Everytable Opens New Westside Location

May 25, 2023

Read more
May 25, 2023

Everytable opens second new location in Culver City.
News, Video

(Video) Child Sings “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons at Palisades Library

May 24, 2023

Read more
May 24, 2023

At the Zine and Sing event at Palisades Branch Library, this child got up to show off his vocals. @palisadesnews...
News, Video

(Video) Denise Carolyn Clothing Boutique Closes After Two Decades

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

After more than two decades of business, the Denise Carolyn clothing boutique in Pacific Palisades has closed its doors. @palisadesnews...
News, Video

(Video) Former Pharmacy Space Goes Up For Lease

May 20, 2023

Read more
May 20, 2023

The former space for the Pharmaca space in Pacific Palisades is on the market. @palisadesnews Former Pharmaca space in Palisades...
News, Video

(Video) Palisades Village Starbucks Undergoes Renovation

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

The Starbucks located on Sunset Blvd across from the Palisades Village is currently undergoing renovations. @palisadesnews The Palisades Village Starbucks,...
News, Video

(Video) Take A Look Inside This New York-Style Pizza Shop In Palisades

May 17, 2023

Read more
May 17, 2023

Flour Pizza was opened with the intent of bringing a New York-style experience and flavor to the people of Pacific...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR