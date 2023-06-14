(Video) Summer Youth Programs Coming to Local YMCA

YMCA locations in West LA and Palisades will host youth programs this summer.
@palisadesnews Youth programs are coming this summer to the local YMCA #ymca #pacificpalisades #summercamp #fyp ♬ original sound – palisadesnews
YMCA locations in West LA and Palisades will host youth programs this summer.
@palisadesnews Youth programs are coming this summer to the local YMCA #ymca #pacificpalisades #summercamp #fyp ♬ original sound – palisadesnews
June 13, 2023 Juliet Lemar
A recent study by Better Neighbors LA shows enforcement of LA’s Home Sharing Ordinance declined in 2022 as violations increased,...
June 9, 2023 Staff Writer
Collections Antiques and Books is Located Next to Palisades Village @palisadesnews Collections Antiques and Books sells it all in Pacific...
June 8, 2023 Staff Writer
The Starbucks next to Palisades Village has reopened after weeks of renovations. @palisadesnews Palisades’ Starbucks has finished renovations! Take a...
June 7, 2023 Staff Writer
The Will Rogers Polo Club hosts its activities on this field in Pacific Palisades. @palisadesnews This is where Polo happens...
June 1, 2023 Staff Writer
Matthew’s Garden Cafe in the Pacific Palisades has a magnificent @palisadesnews This garden themed restaurant is in Pacific Palisades #pacificpalisades...
May 31, 2023 Staff Writer
This week is the championship week for the Pacific Palisades Baseball Association. @palisadesnews PPBA Championship Week starts at Palisades Recreation...
We spoke with James Respondek of Rodeo Realty on the current state of Palisades real estate market. @palisadesnews Local realtor...
The METRO and public bus system has reportedly been a large factor in Santa Monica’s homeless population. @palisadesnews Homelessness in...
Founders Oak Island is where the Pacific Palisades was found in 1922. @palisadesnews Founders Oak Island is where Pacific Palisades...
May 25, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Everytable opens second new location in Culver City.
May 24, 2023 Staff Writer
At the Zine and Sing event at Palisades Branch Library, this child got up to show off his vocals. @palisadesnews...
May 23, 2023 Staff Writer
After more than two decades of business, the Denise Carolyn clothing boutique in Pacific Palisades has closed its doors. @palisadesnews...
May 20, 2023 Staff Writer
The former space for the Pharmaca space in Pacific Palisades is on the market. @palisadesnews Former Pharmaca space in Palisades...
May 19, 2023 Staff Writer
The Starbucks located on Sunset Blvd across from the Palisades Village is currently undergoing renovations. @palisadesnews The Palisades Village Starbucks,...
May 17, 2023 Staff Writer
Flour Pizza was opened with the intent of bringing a New York-style experience and flavor to the people of Pacific...
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
YMCA locations in West LA and Palisades will host youth programs this summer. @palisadesnews Youth programs are coming this summer...Read more
Each Bedroom Is Accompanied by En-Suite Bathrooms and Walk-in Closets Providing ocean and mountain vistas, a single-story residence in Pacific...Read more