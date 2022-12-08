Learn all the delicious and nutritious must have plants for your winter garden from Logan of Logan’s Gardens.
Video sponsored by Meals on Wheel
What to Plant in Your Winter Garden According to the Experts
Rosti Brentwood Close to Opening?
December 8, 2022 Staff Writer
Fall opening set for Tuscan kitchen By Dolores Quintana Brentwood has a new ROSTI Tuscan Kitchen on the way per...
No Palisades Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars
December 7, 2022 Staff Writer
18 new California restaurants added to the guide By Dolores Quintana The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of...
Local Art Studio Hosts Toy Drive and Winter Camps
December 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Paint:Lab in Santa Monica is hosting winter camps and a toy drive. Learn how to get involved in this...
Palisades-Malibu YMCA Christmas Tree Lot At Simon Meadow Now Open
December 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Palisades-Malibu YMCA Christmas Tree Lot At Simon Meadow Now Open* Grand Opening...
Annual Venice Sign Lighting Celebrates 11 years
December 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Venice celebrates the 11th year of lighting the Venice sign on Windward ave for the holidays!.Video sponsored by School of...
Former Home Of Steve McQueen Listed For $17M in Malibu: Palisades Real Estate Report – December 5th, 2022
December 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Former Malibu Home Of Steve Mcq=Queen Listed For $17M* $12M Topanga Property Showcases...
Sustainable Jewelry Company Opens Showroom in Santa Monica
December 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Brilliant Earth is a sustainable jewelry company that uses blockchain technology to trace their gemstones origin. Learn more in this...
Market Report: Pomegranates For Your Holiday Meal and Decor
December 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pomegranates and persimmons for your holiday meals, drinks, and decor..Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica.
Live Music Comes to The Draycott Next Week
November 30, 2022 Staff Writer
Concerts set for Monday and Tuesday By Dolores Quintana The Culver Steps complex has a new ramen restaurant on the...
Pacific Palisades Restaurant’s Burger Named Best in the Southland
November 30, 2022 Staff Writer
Hank’s Palisades’ burger named best in the Southland by the LA Times Hank’s restaurant in the Pacific Palisades and Executive...
Free Holiday Events In Downtown Santa Monica This December
November 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Place hosts weekly events throughout the month of December, learn what is happening in this video sponsored...
Local Teen Launches Adaptive Clothing Line After Traumatic Brain Injury
November 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Young actress and local teen Lalia Susini suffered a traumatic brain injury after a freak swing accident. Her experience inspired...
George Wolfberg Park At Potrero Canyon Opening Ceremony This Weekend
November 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Department Of Water And Power Is Seeing Input From The Community* George...
The Longest-Running Nutcracker Production In Socal Returns on Thanksgiving Weekend
November 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westside Ballet’s version of the classic Nutcracker production returns for the 49th year featuring over 85 dancers, 225 costumes, and...
Angel City Chorale Live Performance Celebrates Holiday Season
November 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Back with a live performance Angel City Chorale Celebrates Holiday Season..Video sponsored by Meals on Wheels.
