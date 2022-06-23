California Strawberries recently were celebrated at the ‘Million Way to Love’ event showcasing the different ways to enjoy this summer berry!
Video sponsored by The Canyon Club.
A Million Ways to Love California Strawberries
The Proof Is In The Pudding Since 1894 At Pudu Pudu
June 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pudu Pudu transforms pudding into edible art that awakens your taste-buds and satisfies your sweet tooth all while supporting a...
Housing for 50 Disabled Veterans Declared “Vacant Office Building” Seeks $20M for Renovations
June 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Building 209 which houses 50 disabled veterans on the West L.A V.A campus was declared a “vacant office building” in...
Palisades Italian Restaurant Opens Location in Palm Desert
June 22, 2022 Staff Writer
Porta Via now openat at 73100 El Paseo in Palm Desert By Dolores Quintana Porta Via has been growing steadily...
Enjoying a Piece of Westside History through the Sport of Polo
June 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Learning to play polo on the historic Will Rogers field as a treat! Learn more about the field, lessons, and...
Coastal Commission Looks to Clean Up Palisades Highlands Trailhead
June 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The California Coastal Commission has issued a cease-and-desist order and administrative penalty to development company Headland Property Associates in regards...
Congratulations Palisades Charter High School Class Of 2022: Palisades Today – June 20th, 2022
June 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* 45th Annual Will Rogers 5k/10k Run Is Back!* Congratulations Palisades Charter High...
New Summer and Fall Programs Available at Santa Monica College
Santa Monica College hosted an open house event showcasing its new classes for the summer and fall semesters along with...
Mayor’s Proposal Would Allow for Billboards in Pacific Palisades
A proposal from city officials would expand the types of billboards and advertisements allowed on Pacific Palisades streets. .Video sponsored by...
America’s Got Talent Choir sensation returns with new show “Roots: Singing Our Stories”
World renowned community chorale and America’s Got Talent Golden-Buzzing sensation, Angel City Chorale, will be returning to UCLA’s Royce Hall...
Shop With Celebrity Chef Nyesha Arrington
June 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today we are shopping for cherries and getting to know TV personality and Chef, Nyesha Arrington. She is the winner...
Alice Water’s and David Tanis’ LULU Now Open for Dinner Hours in Hammer Museum
June 16, 2022 Staff Writer
Dinner service will now be available from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday By Dolores Quintana Alice Waters’s...
Local Teen with Cerebral Palsy Walks the Runway at L.A Fashion Week
June 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Tami Eugenio-Ferreira. Last year Tami became the first ever runway model with cerebral palsy to grace the stage at LAFW. ...
Reel In A Good Time at Marina Del Rey Sportfishing
June 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Marina Del Rey Sportfishing is a safe, fun, and affordable way to go fishing. This fishing fleet of expert fishermen...
“Made With Pride” Artisan Marketplace Premieres at The Santa Monica Place
June 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
In celebration of Pride Month The Santa Monica Place in collaboration with Streetlet and SaMo Pride premiered “Made with Pride”...
Balloons & Bubbles Returns To The Draycott After A Two Year Hiatus! Palisades Today – June 13th, 2022
June 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Balloons & Bubbles Returns To The Draycott After A Two Year Hiatus!*...
digital
