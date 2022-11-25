Back with a live performance Angel City Chorale Celebrates Holiday Season.
.
Video sponsored by Meals on Wheels.
Angel City Chorale Live Performance Celebrates Holiday Season
Back with a live performance Angel City Chorale Celebrates Holiday Season.
The Longest-Running Nutcracker Production In Socal Returns on Thanksgiving Weekend
November 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westside Ballet’s version of the classic Nutcracker production returns for the 49th year featuring over 85 dancers, 225 costumes, and...
Coral Tree Cafe Celebrates 20 Years With Lively Event
November 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Coral Tree Cafe is celebrating its 20th anniversary on November 30th with live music, giveaways, and drink specials, learn how...
Nourish L.A Feeds Thousands Each Week With Excess Food
November 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local organization Nourish L.A turns excess food into groceries for those who are food insecure in our neighborhoods and the...
Gladstones Ranked in Top 100 Grossing Independent Restaurants in U.S
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Gladstones Ranked in Top 100 Grossing Independent Restaurants in U.S* Malibu-Pacific Palisades...
ICE Grand Opening Welcomes over 1,300 Skaters on Opening Day
ICE Santa Monica has returned for all day skating and fun for the whole family learn about what’s changed after...
Local Lions Club Donation Event Helps Homeless Veterans at West L.A VA Campus
Venice Marina Lions Club donated clothing and toiletries to homeless veterans during a veterans day event at the West L.A...
Unique Architectural “Modern Tree House” Lists in Rustic Canyon: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 21st, 2022
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Dr. Dre Lists $20M Carbon Beach Malibu Home* Unique Architectural “Modern Tree House”...
Local Luxury Realtor Mark Handler Named in Top 1% of Global Agents
Recently named top 1% of all Coldwell Banker Agents Worldwide, Global Luxury Estates Director, Mark Handler knows the Westside market...
Construction Underway For 98 Affordable Housing Units on South Thatcher Yard
Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground on 2 acre 98 unit affordable housing community..Video sponsored by Bella Petite.
Westside Chef Triumphs Over Life Changing Injury
November 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Bryan Kidwell is a local chef at Piccalilli in Culver City. After a life changing injury Bryan has beat the...
Byron Allen Buys $100M Estate in Paradise Cove: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 14th, 2022
November 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Byron Allen Buys $100M Estate in Paradise Cove* Comedian Carol Burnett Lists Luxury...
County Buys West L.A Courthouse For New Affordable Housing Project
November 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A vacant courthouse building in West L.A was recently bought by the County for potential affordable housing. .Video sponsored by DPP.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits Veterans Day Event at West L.A V.A
November 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Arnold Schwarzenegger visits a veterans day event hosted by Village for Vets. Hear what veterans have to say about it...
Original Hot Dog on a Stick Unveils Newly Remodeled Location
November 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The original Hot Dog on a Stick unveils its newly remodeled location near the Santa Monica Pier. .Video sponsored by Meals...
Celebrity Stylist Helping Homeless Through Haircuts and Conversation
November 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jason Schneidman is helping get our unhoused neighbors off the streets and out of addiction through haircuts and conversations and...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Angel City Chorale Live Performance Celebrates Holiday Season
Back with a live performance Angel City Chorale Celebrates Holiday Season..Video sponsored by Meals on Wheels.Read more
POPULAR
Column: What We Learned From Campaign 2022
By Nick Antonicello The road to democracy was long and winding in 2022, with much shock and surprise as LA...Read more