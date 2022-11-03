Beachside Bliss in Santa Monica

Enjoy this video produced by Shutters. With its cool coastal ambience and location on the Santa Monica sand, Shutters on the Beach is where you can find summer bliss all year long. Spend the day at the pool, riding a bike along the coast or unwind at One Spa, the choice is yours. Our team at Coast Beach Cafe and 1 Pico Restaurant will satisfy your hunger when you return.

in Video
Related Posts
News, Video

‘Village for Vets’ to Host Charity Event for Veterans Next Week

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Cyclist Rushed to Trauma Center after Collision with RV on PCH* ‘Village...
Life and Arts, Video

Local Gallery Hosts Live Art Auction This Sunday Showcasing Rare Works

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live art auction this Sunday November 6th starting at 1pm, see some of...
Health, News, Video, Wellness

Botanical Drug Lozenge Shows Promising Results Combating Oral Cancer

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class...
News, Video

The Road To Becoming a Chess GrandMaster

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

1000 GMs is a non-profit organization helping chess players around the world achieve their dreams of becoming a GrandMaster. Learn...
News, Real Estate, Video

Sugar Ray Leonard Re-Lists $45M Home For Third Time: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 31st, 2022

October 31, 2022

Read more
October 31, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* “American Pie” Producer Chris Weitz Buys Palisades Home For $7.7M* Sugar Ray Leonard...
News, Real Estate, Video

Governor Newsom Signs Bill Barring Parking Requirements For New Developments

October 31, 2022

Read more
October 31, 2022

A bill signed by Governor Newsom has barred all new construction developments in California from requiring parking spaces – if...
Food & Drink, Video

Ghost Stories From Local Historic Bar Offering Spooky Cocktails

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

The Victorian in Santa Monica is one of the oldest buildings in the city. Learn about the history and the...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Antiquities Shop Giving Historical Antiquites A New Life

October 26, 2022

Read more
October 26, 2022

Local oddities and prop shop Jadis is known for its unique vibe and historical antiquities, in this video we explore...
News, Video

Pearl Dragon Restaurant To Close Due To Denied Lease Renewal

October 25, 2022

Read more
October 25, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Temescal Canyon Road Will Be Closed For Repaving* Pearl Dragon Restaurant To...
Education, News, Video

John Muir Closed After Water and Mold Damage Parents Claim Neglect

October 25, 2022

Read more
October 25, 2022

Parents of children attending John Muir Elementary say the district failed to respond to water damage and mold leading to...
News, Video

Tour the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Now Fully Operational

October 25, 2022

Read more
October 25, 2022

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor™ Pilot Project has officially launched. In this video we take a tour onboard and meet...
News, Real Estate, Video

Cher Lists Longtime Malibu Home For $85M: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 24th 2022

October 24, 2022

Read more
October 24, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Co-Creator ‘Grand Theft Auto” Buys Half Developed Mansion For $31M* Cher Lists Longtime...
News, Real Estate, Video

New 39 Unit Affordable Senior Housing Unveiled in Santa Monica

October 24, 2022

Read more
October 24, 2022

Magnolia Villas is a newly constructed 39 unit 62+ affordable housing community on Broadway and 10th. Learn what services it...
News, Veterans, Video

100% Disabled Veterans Not Eligible for New V.A Housing

October 21, 2022

Read more
October 21, 2022

Veterans receiving over 30%-60% AMI will be ineligible for housing on the West L.A VA Campus. .Video sponsored by The Canyon...
Video

Endless Summer Haven on Santa Monica Beach

October 20, 2022

Read more
October 20, 2022

Enjoy this video produced by Casa del Mar. The perfect place for a post summer getaway is Hotel Casa del...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR