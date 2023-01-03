Become a Rockstar With School of Rocks Performance Based Music Education Programs

School of rock patented results driven programs combine one-on-one lessons with group band practices, making school of rock the ultimate music school offering programs for ages three and up!
Video sponsored by school of rock.

