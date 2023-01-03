School of rock patented results driven programs combine one-on-one lessons with group band practices, making school of rock the ultimate music school offering programs for ages three and up!
Video sponsored by school of rock.
Become a Rockstar With School of Rocks Performance Based Music Education Programs
School of rock patented results driven programs combine one-on-one lessons with group band practices, making school of rock the ultimate music school offering programs for ages three and up!
L.A Fire Department Tips for Keeping Homes Safe During Rains
January 4, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* No Camping Ordinance Now in Effect in L.A* L.A Fire Department Tips...
Local Kids Food Delivery Services Take The Stress Of Making Lunch Off Your Plate
December 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Cross Lunch Off Your List, Lunch Bunch delivers nutritious, creative and fun to eat meals for kids aged 3-10. Conveniently...
Rising Food Costs are Causing More People to Rely on Food Banks
December 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Raising food prices affect the Westside Food Banks ability to purchase food and nourish our community. Consider donating today! .Video sponsored...
Public Art Installation Asks “What Do You Hope For?”
December 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Artist Yeu Q. Nguyen public art installation, High Hopes bring the community together through the power of hope inside one...
Looking Back on Westside Video Stories in 2022
December 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A year of incredible stories and news worthy events, here are some of the top stories from 2022.
The Top Real Estate Videos of the Year on The Westside
December 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
With the new year quickly approaching we decided to highlight our top real estate videos of 2022.
New Hawaiian Taro Donut Shop Opens on Westside
December 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Main street now has a donut shop! Holey Grail Donuts is serving up made to order taro donuts and unique...
Simple Ways to Protect and Support Local Wildlife in The Santa Monica Mountains
December 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy...
Lebron James Tequila Sponsors Wolf Sanctuary Just Outside L.A
December 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westsider Lebron James’ Tequila and Mezcal company Lobos 1707 is helping support The Wolf Connection Sanctuary giving wolves and humans...
Autopsy Report Shows Overdose Likely Cause of Death for Transgender Women Found in Malibu
December 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Simple Ways to Protect and Support Local Wildlife in The Santa Monica Mountains
December 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
‘Scream 3’ Movie Set For Rent On Airbnb: Palisades Real Estate Report – December 19th, 2022
December 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* ‘Scream 3’ Movie Set For Rent On Airbnb* Rare Listing In The Polo...
Will L.A City Council Approve $5.1M for Westside Mobility Projects?
December 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Former City Councilman Mike Bonin requested $5.1 million in funding for pedestrian projects across West Los Angeles..Video sponsored by DPP.
‘Million Meals Match’ $1 Donations Supply Eight Meals at Westside Food Bank
December 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation now through December 31st. Learn more in this video sponsored...
Gas Free Gardening Incentives Up to $500
December 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Gas Free Gardening Incentives Up to $500* Menorah Lighting Celebration This Weekend...
digital
