Beloved Actor Cliff Simon Has Died.

Actor, athlete, author, and dancer Cliff Simon passed away on March 9th in a tragic kiteboarding accident. This video brought to you by Deckote waterproofing.

Calling for More to be Done With Hazardous Storm Drains

March 26, 2021

Storm drains can carry hazardous substances, bacteria, and viruses, what are the city officials doing to address this issue? Video...
Edify TV: Westside Getting Busways?

March 26, 2021

The Westside could be getting two bus transitways. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Play Your Way To a Better Tomorrow

March 26, 2021

Cayton Children’s Museum is offering online and outdoor play opportunities for all ages, learn more in this video brought to...
Highlands Eldercare Facility Resumes Construction

March 25, 2021

Despite community opposition construction has resumed on the Highlands eldercare project. Learn more in this video brought to you by...
Edify TV: 13-Acre Shopping Center Coming to Malibu

March 24, 2021

A Santa Monica developer is building a 13-acre retail and office complex in Malibu, the largest ever project approved by...
Impactful and Intentional Programming for our Communities Youth

March 23, 2021

In the wake of the pandemic the Boys and Girls club of Santa Monica is helping the community fill the...
Palisades Girl Scout Troop Beautifies A Local Fire Station: Palisades Today – March, 22, 2021

March 23, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Girl Scout Troop Beautifies A Local Fire Station * Where...
Alternatives for the Topanga Watershed Restoration Project.

March 19, 2021

During the most recent public meeting about the Topanga Watershed Restoration Project Four alternatives where presented, learn more in this...
$2k Burger Comes with Luxury Side

March 19, 2021

Michelin-starred Chef David Myers and Beverly Hills Car Rental team up for a foodie experience like no other, learn more...
Illegal Parties at Palisades Recreational Park Concerning Residents

March 19, 2021

After hours gatherings, parties, unsafe driving, and fires among unsafe activities at Palisades Park find out what’s being done in...
Low Water Pressure in Upper Chautauqua Blvd Causing Problems for Residents

March 18, 2021

Palisades residents in upper Chautauqua Blvd express concerns over low water pressure, how low is too low? Find out in...
Palisades Rotary Club $10K Donation to Westside Food Bank Breaks Record

March 18, 2021

The Pacific Palisades Rotary Club made a historic $10,000 donation to The Westside Food Bank find out more in this...
Westside Food Scene: Fresh Seafood and Ocean Views at Blue Plate Oysterette

March 17, 2021

Today on Westside Food Scene we visit Santa Monica’s Blue Plate Oysterette, serving fresh seafood with East Coast clam shack...
Adapting To The Needs of The Community During the Pandemic

March 16, 2021

With over 75 years of service the Boys and Girls Club has adapted to the needs of the community during...
1936 Historical Canyon Studio Listed For First Time: Palisades Today – March, 15, 2021

March 16, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 1936 Historical Canyon Studio Listed For First Time * Chase’s Care...

