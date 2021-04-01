Councilmembers Seek to Extend the Motel Conversion Ordinance

Councilmembers Paul Koretz and Mike Bonin have introduced a motion to the Departments of City Planning and Building and Safety Expanding the Motel Conversion Ordinance. Learn more in this video brought to you by Mofrad Financial Solutions.

