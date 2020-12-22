Covid-19 Vaccine Arrives For Westside Healthcare Workers

Westside frontline healthcare workers are seeing light at the end of the pandemic tunnel as they begin to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in this video brought to you by School of Rock.

in Video
