Westside frontline healthcare workers are seeing light at the end of the pandemic tunnel as they begin to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in this video brought to you by School of Rock.
Covid-19 Vaccine Arrives For Westside Healthcare Workers
Pam Bruns Awarded National Human Rights Award: Palisades Today – December, 21, 2020
December 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pam Bruns Awarded National Human Rights Award * Places of Worship...
Edify TV: Venice-Area Motel Purchased for Project Roomkey
A Venice-area motel is among 8 properties the City of LA recently purchased to house homeless individuals. Learn more in...
Ex-Wife of TikTok Investor Buys Brentwood Estate for $25.1 Million
December 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how much does location affect your resale value? Tour one of Brentwood’s largest properties, and check...
40 Christmas Trees Donated to Families in Need by Palisades-Malibu YMCA: Palisades Today – December, 17, 2020
December 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 40 Christmas Trees Donated to Families in Need by Palisades-Malibu YMCA...
Edify TV: DMV Lines a Concern Amid Pandemic?
“They don’t clean the seats down between each person sitting down so, I am going to go home change and...
Protestors March To Save Small Businesses
December 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Over the weekend, protestors moved from Hollywood to Beverly Hills participating in a save small businesses march. Learn more in...
Theatre Palisades Presents “A Christmas Carol” Live Stream Event December 16th: Palisades Today – December, 14, 2020
December 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Theatre Palisades Presents “A Christmas Carol” Live Stream Event December 16th...
Edify TV: A Charlie Brown Christmas Comes to Pacific Palisades
December 14, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A small installation is bringing big-time holiday spirit to Pacific Palisades. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify TV: Venice Boardwalk Development Passes Hurdle
December 12, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A proposal to build a three-story, mixed-use development on Venice Boardwalk recently passed a hurdle in the planning process. Learn...
Is Artificial Intelligence Taking Over Home Remodeling?
Today on Westside Cribz, We discuss Foxy AI’s newest home remodeling tool, Peek at Raiz Valani’s Stunning $40M dollar Malibu...
Edify TV: Pasta Truck Sets up Shop on Westside
December 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A renowned pasta truck has opened a brick and mortar location on the Westside. Learn more in this video made...
Judge Takes Issue With County’s Outdoor Dining Ban
A judge says that LA County’s decision to temporarily ban patio dining was done without evidence but will this allow...
Charlie Brown Christmas Tree at Palisades Village Green: Palisades Today – December, 10, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Charlie Brown Christmas Tree at Palisades Village Green * Hundreds Of...
Edify TV: Holiday Fun at the Santa Monica Pier
December 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
While most holiday events have been moved to a virtual format this year, a festive art installation has made its...
