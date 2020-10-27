Today on Westside Food Scene we learn to make a delicious craft cocktail and mocktail that you can enjoy anytime with mixology expert Mando from Alley Lounge in Culver City, in this video brought to you by School Of Rock.
Craft Cocktails at Home
Palisades YMCA Pumpkin Patch Vandalized: Palisades Today – October, 26, 2020
October 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades YMCA Pumpkin Patch Vandalized * Early Voter Turnout Close To...
Edify TV: Historic Venice Church Damaged in Fire
October 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A 100 year old church in Venice recently caught fire and some think arson was responsible. Learn more in this...
MedMen Founder Chris Ganan Sells Brentwood Home for $9.9M
October 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, 5 questions to ask before you refinance, MedMen founder Chris Ganan sells Brentwood home, and local...
Edify TV: National Greasy Food Day on the Westside
October 23, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
October 25 is National Greasy Foods Day. Here are a handful of Westside eateries offering delicious, greasy comfort food in...
Potrero Canyon Park Street Racing And RV Parking Addressed: Palisades Today – October, 22, 2020
October 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Potrero Canyon Park Street Racing And RV Parking Addressed * 335...
Edify TV: Local Transit Ridership Down
October 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A recent nationwide survey found that public transit ridership is down in Los Angeles, but with an interesting twist. Learn...
Popular Diner Reopens, Italian Restaurant Expands: Westside Food Scene
October 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Westside Food Scene October 22, 2020 By Kerry Slater Forma Expanding to Main Street Popular Santa Monica Italian restaurant Forma...
Can You Make Tiramisu?
October 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Learn the most important ingredients to create this classic dessert in this video with Sinners and Saints, brought to you...
Where To Vote In Your Neighborhood: Palisades Today – October, 19, 2020
October 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Where To Vote In Your Neighborhood * LA City Council Unanimously...
Edify TV: More Bike Lanes for Westside
October 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A Westside city is adding more miles of protected bike lanes. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify TV: Deal to House Homeless People Near Freeways
October 18, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
After months of negotiations, the City and County of LA reached a $300 million deal to house thousands of homeless...
Virtual Staging Changing The Way We Sell Property?
October 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Chuck Lorre buys his neighbors home, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk selling his Santa...
Pali High ‘Halloween Freak Fest’ Film Competition Deadline Extended: Palisades Today – October, 15, 2020
October 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Pali High ‘Halloween Freak Fest’ Film Competition Deadline Extended * LA County...
Edify TV: Penmar Golf Homeless Encampment Update
October 15, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The City of Los Angeles has taken new action in an effort to deal with a homeless encampment along Penmar...
Michelin Guide Pauses Announcement of 2020 California Stars
October 15, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Restaurant guide says COVID-19 and wildfires forced decision By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide has paused the announcement of Stars,...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Craft Cocktails at Home
Today on Westside Food Scene we learn to make a delicious craft cocktail and mocktail that you can enjoy anytime...Read more
POPULAR
Palisades YMCA Pumpkin Patch Vandalized: Palisades Today – October, 26, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades YMCA Pumpkin Patch Vandalized * Early Voter Turnout Close To...Read more