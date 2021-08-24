A Big Blue Bus representative outlines how BBB is creatively changing one of their bus stop areas into a community gathering place and pet owner bonding area. Video brought to you by Ryan Woodward guaranteed rate affinity.
Dog Agility Park and Picnic Area Coming to Downtown
Voting Locations on the Westside
August 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The upcoming September and November elections will be offering Voters in-person, mail-in, and advanced voting options, find out where to...
Market Report: What is the Difference Between a Peach and a Nectarine?
August 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica farmers market Murray Farms answers all of our stone fruit questions in this video brought...
Free Donuts Opening Day at Randy’s Donuts in Santa Monica
August 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Randy’s Donuts is set to open August 31st and will offer customers free donuts opening day! Hear what locals have...
Ready for a Virtual Scavenger Hunt?
Join the free Santa Monica Marble Hunt, the first AR scavenger Hunt in Santa Monica happening now through September 9th....
State Funding Approved for Potrero Canyon Pedestrian Bridge
$11 million dollars to be provided by the State for building the pedestrian bridge over the Pacific Coast Highway connecting...
Red Tagging Returns for Vehicles Parked Along San Vicente Blvd
Parking enforcement has returned for vehicles parked next to the homeless encampment on San Vicente Blvd outside the Veterans Administration...
Michelle Pfeiffer and David E Kelley Sell Flipped Pacific Palisades Home For $25M: Palisades Today
August 23, 2021 – Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Michelle Pfeiffer and David E Kelley Sell...
Severe Blood Shortage Across L.A. Cause For Concern
August 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Blood shortages in hospitals across Los Angeles and the country are cause for concern. Learn all about donating today in...
Market Report: Where do New Grape Varieties Come From?
August 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit Murray Farms to learn all about new varieties of grapes that could be coming to a market...
Edify TV: Vaccine Mandates Coming for LA?
Today we hit the streets of the Westside and ask locals their thoughts on potential rules requiring vaccines for certain...
Palisades Father and Son Arrested in Hawaii for Alleged Fake Vaccination Cards: Palisades Today – August 17, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Father and Son Arrested in Hawaii for Alleged Fake Vaccination...
Local Bakery Hosts Live Music on Sawtelle Blvd
New date night idea? Local bakery B Sweet hosts a free live music event on Sawtelle Blvd every week, tune...
How to Cook Squash Blossoms A Farm to Table Tutorial: Market Report
August 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today we take a culinary journey from the market to the kitchen with a fun recipe and even better experience...
Pop Up Kitten Lounge is Saving Lives on Abbot Kinney Blvd
August 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Kitten Season is upon us and CatCafe Lounge is hosting a pop up “Tiny Beans Kitten” lounge to help get...
Local Little League All-Star Team Wins More Than Just Championships
August 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Venice Baseball Academy’s little league team, the Tide, recently won the SoCal State Championships but it’s more than winning...
