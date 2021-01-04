Should one of the Westside’s most architecturally unique buildings be designated a historic monument? Learn more about this relic from a previous era in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: Architecturally Unique Westside Building Historic?
McClure Tunnel and Ramp Closures This Week: Palisades Today – January, 4, 2021
January 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * McClure Tunnel and Ramp Closures This Week * FEMA Ranks Los...
Special News Show: 2020 in Review
December 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
In this special end of the year news show we take a look at some of the biggest stories from...
Covid-19 Vaccine Arrives For Westside Healthcare Workers
December 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Westside frontline healthcare workers are seeing light at the end of the pandemic tunnel as they begin to receive the...
Pam Bruns Awarded National Human Rights Award: Palisades Today – December, 21, 2020
December 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pam Bruns Awarded National Human Rights Award * Places of Worship...
Edify TV: Venice-Area Motel Purchased for Project Roomkey
A Venice-area motel is among 8 properties the City of LA recently purchased to house homeless individuals. Learn more in...
Ex-Wife of TikTok Investor Buys Brentwood Estate for $25.1 Million
December 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how much does location affect your resale value? Tour one of Brentwood’s largest properties, and check...
40 Christmas Trees Donated to Families in Need by Palisades-Malibu YMCA: Palisades Today – December, 17, 2020
December 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 40 Christmas Trees Donated to Families in Need by Palisades-Malibu YMCA...
Edify TV: DMV Lines a Concern Amid Pandemic?
“They don’t clean the seats down between each person sitting down so, I am going to go home change and...
Protestors March To Save Small Businesses
December 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Over the weekend, protestors moved from Hollywood to Beverly Hills participating in a save small businesses march. Learn more in...
Theatre Palisades Presents “A Christmas Carol” Live Stream Event December 16th: Palisades Today – December, 14, 2020
December 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Theatre Palisades Presents “A Christmas Carol” Live Stream Event December 16th...
Edify TV: A Charlie Brown Christmas Comes to Pacific Palisades
December 14, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A small installation is bringing big-time holiday spirit to Pacific Palisades. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify TV: Venice Boardwalk Development Passes Hurdle
December 12, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A proposal to build a three-story, mixed-use development on Venice Boardwalk recently passed a hurdle in the planning process. Learn...
