Edify TV: Architecturally Unique Westside Building Historic?

Should one of the Westside’s most architecturally unique buildings be designated a historic monument? Learn more about this relic from a previous era in this video made possible by School of Rock.

in Video
Related Posts
News, Video

McClure Tunnel and Ramp Closures This Week: Palisades Today – January, 4, 2021

January 5, 2021

Read more
January 5, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * McClure Tunnel and Ramp Closures This Week * FEMA Ranks Los...
Crime, News, Video

Edify TV: Decriminalizing Trespassing, Drugs, Prostitution in LA County?

December 29, 2020

Read more
December 29, 2020

Los Angeles County’s new DA has announced his office will no longer prosecute a wide range of crimes including prostitution...
News, Video

Special News Show: 2020 in Review

December 28, 2020

Read more
December 28, 2020

In this special end of the year news show we take a look at some of the biggest stories from...
Dining, News, Video

Westside Food Scene: A Fresh Take on the Holidays

December 24, 2020

Read more
December 24, 2020

Today on Westside Food Scene we feature two local restaurants bringing something different and fun to the table this year....
Video

Covid-19 Vaccine Arrives For Westside Healthcare Workers

December 22, 2020

Read more
December 22, 2020

Westside frontline healthcare workers are seeing light at the end of the pandemic tunnel as they begin to receive the...
News, Video

Pam Bruns Awarded National Human Rights Award: Palisades Today – December, 21, 2020

December 22, 2020

Read more
December 22, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pam Bruns Awarded National Human Rights Award * Places of Worship...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Venice-Area Motel Purchased for Project Roomkey

December 21, 2020

Read more
December 21, 2020

A Venice-area motel is among 8 properties the City of LA recently purchased to house homeless individuals. Learn more in...
News, Real Estate, Video

Ex-Wife of TikTok Investor Buys Brentwood Estate for $25.1 Million

December 18, 2020

Read more
December 18, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, how much does location affect your resale value? Tour one of Brentwood’s largest properties, and check...
News, Video

40 Christmas Trees Donated to Families in Need by Palisades-Malibu YMCA: Palisades Today – December, 17, 2020

December 18, 2020

Read more
December 18, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 40 Christmas Trees Donated to Families in Need by Palisades-Malibu YMCA...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Two Palisades Restaurants Adapt to Takeout

December 18, 2020

Read more
December 18, 2020

Today we look at two Pacific Palisades restaurants’ approach to takeaway food in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
Uncategorized, Video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: DMV Lines a Concern Amid Pandemic?

December 15, 2020

Read more
December 15, 2020

“They don’t clean the seats down between each person sitting down so, I am going to go home change and...
Video

Protestors March To Save Small Businesses

December 14, 2020

Read more
December 14, 2020

Over the weekend, protestors moved from Hollywood to Beverly Hills participating in a save small businesses march. Learn more in...
News, Video

Theatre Palisades Presents “A Christmas Carol” Live Stream Event December 16th: Palisades Today – December, 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

Read more
December 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Theatre Palisades Presents “A Christmas Carol” Live Stream Event December 16th...
News, Video

Edify TV: A Charlie Brown Christmas Comes to Pacific Palisades

December 14, 2020

Read more
December 14, 2020

A small installation is bringing big-time holiday spirit to Pacific Palisades. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Venice Boardwalk Development Passes Hurdle

December 12, 2020

Read more
December 12, 2020

A proposal to build a three-story, mixed-use development on Venice Boardwalk recently passed a hurdle in the planning process. Learn...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR