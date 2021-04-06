A team has been selected to design a future train line that will take commuters from the Valley to the Westside. Learn more in this video by Deasy Penner Podley
Edify TV: First Look at Rail Line From Valley to Westside
Palisades-Malibu YMCA Reopens: Palisades Today – April, 5, 2021
April 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades-Malibu YMCA Reopens * 4.0 Earthquake Shakes the Palisades All this...
Edify TV: Helping Local Cultural, Religious and LGBTQ+ Centers
Westside cultural, religious and LGBTQ+ centers stand to benefit from a new fund the City of Los Angeles has created...
Councilmembers Seek to Extend the Motel Conversion Ordinance
Councilmembers Paul Koretz and Mike Bonin have introduced a motion to the Departments of City Planning and Building and Safety...
NBA star Kawhi Leonard buys $17M Dollar Hilltop Home in the Pacific Palisades
Take a tour inside Los Angeles Clippers player Kawhi Leonard’s new mansion in the Palisades. This story brought to you...
National AIDS Memorial Mary Bowman Arts in Activism Award Given to Westside Local
Poet, Activist, Artist, and Westside local Ima Diawara uses her art and activism to raise greater awareness about bigotry, stigma...
Which Coast Has the Best Bagels?
March 31, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Has the West Coast become the new king of Bagels? Today we chat with Pop’s Bagels in Culver City to...
Edify TV: Splitting Santa Monica and Malibu Schools?
March 30, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Santa Monica and Malibu Schools could soon be splitting up. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer...
Palisades High Charter Raising Money for “A Sense of Home”: Palisades Today – March, 29, 2021
March 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Novelist Larry McMurtry Dies at Age 84 * Palisades High Charter...
Edify TV: Bel Air Mega-Mansion Faces Hurdles
A Bel Air mega-mansion with a nine-figure price tag faces an uncertain future. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify TV: Revamp for Local Shopping Center?
A shopping center in the heart of Brentwood may be getting a revamp. Learn more in this video made possible...
Calling for More to be Done With Hazardous Storm Drains
Storm drains can carry hazardous substances, bacteria, and viruses, what are the city officials doing to address this issue? Video...
Edify TV: Westside Getting Busways?
The Westside could be getting two bus transitways. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Play Your Way To a Better Tomorrow
March 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cayton Children’s Museum is offering online and outdoor play opportunities for all ages, learn more in this video brought to...
Beloved Actor Cliff Simon Has Died.
March 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Actor, athlete, author, and dancer Cliff Simon passed away on March 9th in a tragic kiteboarding accident. This video brought...
Highlands Eldercare Facility Resumes Construction
March 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Despite community opposition construction has resumed on the Highlands eldercare project. Learn more in this video brought to you by...
