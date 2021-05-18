With the county beginning to fully reopen, LA Metro has announced plans to hire nearly 1,000 new drivers, learn more in this video brought to you by Deckote Waterproofing.
Edify TV: LA Metro is Hiring
Pali High Charter School Student Earns National Merit Scholarship: Palisades Today – May 17, 2021
May 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Charter School Student Earns National Merit Scholarship * LAFD...
Traveling with Your Pet This Summer?
May 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Prepare for summer vacation with your fur-baby, here with some helpful tips is animal expert and Santa Monica Animal Shelter...
Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete
Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to...
Sew to Go?
May 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local sewing school The Sew Chateau found a unique way to survive pandemic closures and has finally reopened for business....
Anti-Semitic Graffiti Seen Along Bike Path
Anti-Semitic messages stenciled in graffiti on benches along the bike path from Will Rogers Beach to Venice cause concern. This...
Fire at Casa Nostra Restaurant Under Investigation
A highly damaging fire that broke out on Thursday April 22nd at Casa Nostra restaurant in the Highlands shopping center...
Great White Sharks Closer Than We Think
Carlos Gauna captures great white sharks just off shore at many Westside beaches, learn more in this video brought to...
Tobey Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M
The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park,...
May Is Grapefruit Season in California
Grapefruits in California are the sweetest in May, learn how to choose the juiciest ones in this Market Report video...
Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens
With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn...
Adopting a Pet?
Animal expert Carmen Molinari discusses how to find the perfect pet to fit your lifestyle and family in this video...
Edify TV: Robot Food Delivery on the Westside
Westside lawmakers have approved to continue robot food deliveries, learn more in this video brought to you by School of...
Red Cross Blood Drive This Week! Palisades Today – May, 10, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Potential Microgrid Coming to Pacific Palisades? * Red Cross Blood Drive...
Ralphs Brentwood Increases Security After Safety Concerns
May 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Brentwood Ralphs grocery store receives new security upgrades due to concerns for patron safety, learn what to expect on your...
Summer Strawberries Are Here!
May 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Strawberries at the Santa Monica Farmers Market are now in season, join Juliet Lemar for Market Report to learn about...
RECENT POSTS
LAFD Says 48-Year-Old Homeless Man Suspected Palisades Fire Arsonist
Arson investigators say 48-year-old as a transient set fire that has burned over 1,000 acres By Sam Catanzaro Officials have...Read more
POPULAR
Palisades Fire at 23 Percent Containment as Topanga Evacuation Orders Lifted
Arson suspect in custody for starting fire that has burned over 1,000 acres By Sam Catanzaro Topanga residents evacuated due...Read more