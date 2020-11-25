Edify TV: Layoffs Coming as LA County Suspends Outdoor Dining

“We are laying off about 70 percent of our staff,” says a local restaurant owner in the wake of LA County shutting down outdoor dining. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.

in Dining, Food & Drink, Video
