The day before a massive fire that started at a Venice homeless encampment burned a Boardwalk building, Council member Bonin introduced a bill to end mandatory encampment cleanups. This video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: Massive Boardwalk Fire and Stopping Encampment Cleanups
Edify TV: The Westside’s Best Pies
Here are some of the best pies on the Westside ahead of National Pie Day on January 23. Learn more...
New Short Term Rental Ordinance Takes Effect January 15th in Malibu: Palisades Today – January, 14, 2021
January 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Short Term Rental Ordinance Takes Effect January 15th in Malibu *...
Edify TV: Westside Kids Compete to Keep Beach Clean
January 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Westside kids are competing to keep the beach clean! Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Westside Bloomingdale’s Closing
January 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A Westside Bloomingdale’s is set to shut down, adding to a string of high profile closures in the area. This...
Dr. Monica Gillespie Named Permanent Principal At Saint Matthews Parish School: Palisades Today – January, 11, 2021
January 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Dr. Monica Gillespie Named Permanent Principal At Saint Matthews Parish School...
Edify TV: Santa Monica Pier Shut Down Weekends
January 12, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Edify TV: Over 1,700 Units Proposed for Westside Neighborhood
Over 1,700 apartment units are planned for a few block radius in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video...
How Much Did Rent Decrease in 2020?
Today on Westside Cribz, how much have rents decreased since January 2020? Trevor Noah buys $27 million dollar Bel Air...
Edify TV: Westside Gets New Cold-Pressed Juicery
A new pressed-juicery has opened up on the Westside helping with New Year’s healthy eating resolutions. Learn more in this...
Broken Water Main On Bienveneda Ave: Palisades Today – January, 7, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Broken Water Main On Bienveneda Ave * Assemblyman Richard Bloom Plans...
Edify TV: Bringing Color to Blank Westside Walls
Across the Westside Beautify Earth is transforming walls by incorporating art from local artists. Learn more in this video made...
McClure Tunnel and Ramp Closures This Week: Palisades Today – January, 4, 2021
January 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * McClure Tunnel and Ramp Closures This Week * FEMA Ranks Los...
Edify TV: Architecturally Unique Westside Building Historic?
January 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Should one of the Westside’s most architecturally unique buildings be designated a historic monument? Learn more about this relic from...
Special News Show: 2020 in Review
December 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
In this special end of the year news show we take a look at some of the biggest stories from...
Genesis Open to Take Place Without Fans
Pacific Palisades golf tournament at Riviera Country Club to be held without spectators By Chad Winthrop Due to the ongoing...Read more