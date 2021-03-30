Santa Monica and Malibu Schools could soon be splitting up. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
Edify TV: Splitting Santa Monica and Malibu Schools?
Which Coast Has the Best Bagels?
March 31, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Has the West Coast become the new king of Bagels? Today we chat with Pop’s Bagels in Culver City to...
Palisades High Charter Raising Money for “A Sense of Home”: Palisades Today – March, 29, 2021
March 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Novelist Larry McMurtry Dies at Age 84 * Palisades High Charter...
Edify TV: Bel Air Mega-Mansion Faces Hurdles
A Bel Air mega-mansion with a nine-figure price tag faces an uncertain future. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify TV: Revamp for Local Shopping Center?
A shopping center in the heart of Brentwood may be getting a revamp. Learn more in this video made possible...
Calling for More to be Done With Hazardous Storm Drains
Storm drains can carry hazardous substances, bacteria, and viruses, what are the city officials doing to address this issue? Video...
Edify TV: Westside Getting Busways?
The Westside could be getting two bus transitways. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Play Your Way To a Better Tomorrow
March 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cayton Children’s Museum is offering online and outdoor play opportunities for all ages, learn more in this video brought to...
Beloved Actor Cliff Simon Has Died.
March 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Actor, athlete, author, and dancer Cliff Simon passed away on March 9th in a tragic kiteboarding accident. This video brought...
Highlands Eldercare Facility Resumes Construction
March 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Despite community opposition construction has resumed on the Highlands eldercare project. Learn more in this video brought to you by...
Edify TV: 13-Acre Shopping Center Coming to Malibu
March 24, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A Santa Monica developer is building a 13-acre retail and office complex in Malibu, the largest ever project approved by...
Impactful and Intentional Programming for our Communities Youth
March 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
In the wake of the pandemic the Boys and Girls club of Santa Monica is helping the community fill the...
Palisades Girl Scout Troop Beautifies A Local Fire Station: Palisades Today – March, 22, 2021
March 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Girl Scout Troop Beautifies A Local Fire Station * Where...
Alternatives for the Topanga Watershed Restoration Project.
During the most recent public meeting about the Topanga Watershed Restoration Project Four alternatives where presented, learn more in this...
$2k Burger Comes with Luxury Side
Michelin-starred Chef David Myers and Beverly Hills Car Rental team up for a foodie experience like no other, learn more...
Illegal Parties at Palisades Recreational Park Concerning Residents
After hours gatherings, parties, unsafe driving, and fires among unsafe activities at Palisades Park find out what’s being done in...
RECENT POSTS
POPULAR
One Person Rescued After Pacific Palisades Water Main Breaks
Water main bursts at Sunset Boulevard apartment Sunday night By Sam Catanzaro Firefighters rescued one person after a water main...Read more