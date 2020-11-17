Edify TV: Westside 7-Eleven Proposal Sparks Debate

A proposal to bring a 7-Eleven to a Westside neighborhood has brought some backlash from nearby residents who claim the store would increase crime in the area. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College

in Video
Related Posts
News, Video

Donate to The Palisades Rotary Club Holiday Toy Drive: Palisades Today – November, 16, 2020

November 17, 2020

November 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Donate to The Palisades Rotary Club Holiday Toy Drive * Increased...
News, Video

Samohi Community Attempting to Stop History Building Demolition

November 16, 2020

November 16, 2020

Members of the Santa Monica High School community are attempting to stop the demolition of the 85-year-old History Building. Learn...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Westside Apartment Building to Hotel Conversion?

November 16, 2020

November 16, 2020

A developer’s proposal to convert a Westside apartment complex into a hotel has been met by backlash from some members...
Real Estate, Video

Reese Witherspoon Sells $6.7 Million Dollar Malibu Ranch

November 13, 2020

November 13, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, how virtual rental applications have increased fraud, Reese Witherspoon sells her Malibu farm, and the local...
News, Video

Will Palisades Beach Detail Remain After Police Budget Cuts? Palisades Today – November, 12, 2020

November 13, 2020

November 13, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Will Palisades Beach Detail Remain After Police Budget Cuts? * President...
News, Video

LA Lawmakers Implement Mask Mandate for Restaurants

November 12, 2020

November 12, 2020

Los Angeles restaurants can now refuse service to people who refuse to wear a mask. Learn more in this video...
News, Video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Big Bike Lane Changes for Iconic Santa Monica Street

November 11, 2020

November 11, 2020

Santa Monica’s Ocean Avenue, lined with palm trees and boasting ocean views, will soon be getting safer for cyclists. Learn...
Food & Drink, Video

What To Drink For The Holidays

November 10, 2020

November 10, 2020

Today on Westside Food Scene we are getting into the holiday spirit with a special holiday cocktail recipe and a...
News, Video

Design Board Reviews New Color Scheme For Historic Business Block Building: Palisades Today – November, 9, 2020

November 10, 2020

November 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Design Board Reviews New Color Scheme For Historic Business Block Building...
News, Video

Edify TV: Westside Reacts to Biden Victory

November 10, 2020

November 10, 2020

The calling of the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was met with celebrations and demonstrations across...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: West LA Civic Center Redevelopment

November 8, 2020

November 8, 2020

Learn about two proposals to redevelop the West Los Angeles Civic Center in this video made possible by School of...
Real Estate, Video

Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ Buys Malibu Garden House

November 6, 2020

November 6, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ buys a Malibu garden house, Forecast for the Winter buying season,...
News, Video

Seven Arrows Elementary Opens For In-Person Learning: Palisades Today – November, 5, 2020

November 6, 2020

November 6, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Seven Arrows Elementary Opens For In-Person Learning * Historical All Female...
Video

Will SMMUSD Split Into Separate Districts?

November 6, 2020

November 6, 2020

A school district serving thousands of westside families is in a legal battle over whether or not to spit into...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Shaking Things Up At The Alley Lounge

November 3, 2020

November 3, 2020

Learn to shake a cocktail like the pros at The Alley Lounge in Culver City, in this video brought to...

