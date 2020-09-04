A westside city recently took action to end oil drilling at one of the largest oil fields in Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: Westside City Takes Action to End Oil Drilling
Edify TV: National Cheese Pizza Day on the Westside
September 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
In light of National Cheese Pizza Day on September 5, here are some of the cheesiest slices on the Westside....
Caruso Expands Al Fresco Dining: Palisades Today – September, 3, 2020
September 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Caruso Expands Al Fresco Dining * LA County Salons Resume Indoor...
How Do You Brew?
September 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
There are many ways to brew yourself a cup of coffee, today we talk about the different brewing methods and...
Deaths of Puma and Mountain Lion Lessened by Birth of a Litter
September 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Santa Monica Mountain rangers have announced the respective deaths of a mountain lion and bobcat due to rat poison. This...
Edify TV: Worker Fired For Contracting Covid-19?
September 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Hotel workers, Community allies, and Elected officials rally outside the JW Marriott Santa Monica Le Merigot to support a worker...
Commissioners Approve Controversial Mixed Use Building: Palisades Today – August, 31, 2020
September 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Commissioners Approve Controversial Mixed Use Building * New Covid19 Reopening Guide...
Emilia Clarke Selling Venice Home & Adverse Market Fee Postponed: Westside Cribz
August 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Your weekly dose of real estate news – Luxury vacation rentals in high demand, Adverse Market Fee postponement, Emilia Clarke...
Edify TV: Handball Courts Blocked by Homeless Encampments
August 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Venice Beach Handball Players are asking officials to remove homeless encampments currently blocking the public courts in this video brought...
PPRA Files Two Appeals Against Highlands Eldercare Facility: Palisades Today – August, 27, 2020
August 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * PPRA Files Two Appeals Against Highlands Eldercare Facility * LA Public...
The Many Flavors Of Coffee
August 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we explore the differences in coffee beans, flavor profiles, and what makes for the perfect brew with coffee expert...
Westside Wellness: What Is It Like To Be A Patient at Hyperthermia Cancer Institute?
Today we hear from a former Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Patient about their personal experiences while receiving treatments.
Edify TV: LAPD to Resume Beach Encampment Cleaning
The Los Angeles Police Department will begin clearing homeless encampments on Venice Beach and other beaches in the city. Learn...
Pali High Teacher Union Holding off on Letters of Recommendation: Palisades Today – August, 24, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Teacher Union Holding off on Letters of Recommendation * AirBnb Cracking...
Edify TV: The End Of Commercial Real Estate?
August 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Commercial real estate on the Westside is experiencing a record number of vacancies, here is the story in this video...
